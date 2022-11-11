BD mulling alternative sources for wheat import

Bangladesh has opted to explore alternative overseas sources of import to meet demands for wheat, even at higher cost, as the Russia- Ukraine war is blocking ways of wheat import from these two wheat producing countries.

The country is now mulling wheat import from other sources like Canada, official sources said

"Currently we are getting no wheat from Russia and Ukraine, a situation which prompted us to allow private sector to explore new sources even if it cost a bit high," said a food ministry official, entrusted with overseeing food imports.

An official of food ministry said so far private importers signed deals for importing 6.5 lakh tones of wheat from Bulgaria, Romania and even from Russia. But Bangladesh by now received 3.13 lakh tones.

"We expect the rest of the volume to come by end of December this year," he said.

Bangladesh's domestic average annual wheat production is around 10 lakh (1 million) tonnes against the demand for 75 lakh tonnes and 62 percent of imported wheat come from Russia, Ukraine and India.

Food ministry officials said India too stopped exporting wheat in view of the global crisis to ensure their domestic food security.

After the outbreak of the war Russia had halted its wheat exports across the world but temporarily eased the restriction in principle under which Bangladesh received a consignment of one lakh tone in May this year. Bangladesh last received 46,655 tonnes Ukrainian wheat in May.

"From then on no wheat was available from either of the countries," an official familiar with the situation said.

The officials' comments came as wheat price was increasing steadily in the past several months affecting the prices of bakery items including "ata".

Food officials said Russian and Ukrainian wheat were exported in much cheaper prices while India was also providing it at lowest price but the situation forced Bangladesh to look for the staple in other countries including Canada.

The average per tonne wheat price in international market (today) on November 9 was US$353.67 which was $258.68 around the year in 2021.

Wheat importers said enhanced wheat price in international market exposed them to a challenge while devalution of Bangladesh currency has aggravated the crisis.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, has said the government by now took all necessary steps to boost up the domestic food supply through raising import and food procurement to prevent any pandemic like situation amid the current global crisis.

Majumdar said the volume of Aman, the second major rice verity in terms of production, was likely to be more than expected when it would be harvested next month in view of the field situation so far.

Bangladesh primarily depends on Boro for its main staple rice which is harvested in between April and June. Over 55 percent of the total rice production comes from Boro. -BSS















