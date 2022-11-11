Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 November, 2022, 11:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India's Gokaldas Exports will open apparel factory in BD

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

Bengaluru-based India' leading apparel exporter Gokaldas Exports will also open its first international factory in Bangladesh to produce ready-made garments, according to Indian media reports.
Some of the leading Indian exporters like Shahi Exports, Pearl Global Group (PDS International), Jay Jay Mills, TCNS, Ambattur Clothing etc., already have their operations in Bangladesh.
Low labour cost and duty advantages are the major factors attracting Indian companies to invest in Bangladesh.
The Hindu Business Line quoted Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi, Executive Vice Chairman and MD Gokaldas Exports stating that their Bangladesh unit is expected to start by the end of FY '24.
The company is also expanding in India. As per the investor presentation of the company, it will invest Rs. 280 crore in next two years and also work on new manufacturing facilities in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu.
Apparel Resources had reported last year about the company's MP unit.
The new units will add an extra five million pieces annually to the company's existing yearly production capacity of 30 million pieces. In last one-and-a-half years, the company has invested around Rs. 135 crore in various new initiatives like expansion and upgradation.
Currently, the company operates 19 manufacturing units. Its Madhya Pradesh facility spread over 10 acres is being developed in two phases with the first one to be operational by the first quarter of FY '24. The unit is expected to generate revenues of Rs. 150-200 crore.
While in Tamil Nadu, the company is investing Rs. 100 crore in the construction of a fabric processing facility and it would manufacture 20 tonnes of fabric per day and would be commissioned by Q1 of FY '24.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund
BD mulling alternative sources for wheat import
BD, India gain as goods flow from Kolkata to NE states via Ctg
India's Gokaldas Exports will open apparel factory in BD
DSE ends mixed, CSE gains amid volatility
Power Policy Debates in BD, Pak and Sri Lanka
itel launches Vision 5 Plus smartphone
Nagad holds workshop to raise awareness on breast cancer


Latest News
Jubo League's grad rally today
Body of man found hanging in Moulvibazar
67 lakh youths get training on income generation activities
World Cup injury fears steal Premier League spotlight
JaPa doesn't subscribe to the concept of election under caretaker govt: Chunnu
Bangladesh seeks OIC’s help to continue Rohingya genocide case
Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city
Money changers can keep maximum Tk 50 lakh in a day
2 Bangladeshis among 11 feared dead in Maldives fire
Bangladesh reports 69 more Covid cases, zero death
Most Read News
JaPa doesn't subscribe to the concept of election under caretaker govt: Chunnu
13,000 pass 41st BCS written test
England beat India by 10 wickets, to face Pakistan in final
BUET's Fardin murder: Friend Bushra arrested
Zero tolerance for chaos in the name of rally: Asaduzzaman Khan
BUET student Fardin's friend Bushra remanded
AstraZeneca returns to profit on higher drugs revenue
Man City beat Chelsea as Arsenal, Spurs out of League
2 motorcyclists die while trying to save passerby
Bangladesh reports 69 more Covid cases, zero death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft