Friday, 11 November, 2022, 11:06 AM
Home Business

DSE ends mixed, CSE gains amid volatility

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka stock exchange (DSE) ended mixed and the indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced amid volatile trading on Thursday.
At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse DSE, advanced 3.62 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 6,353. However, DSES, the Shariah-complaint index, dropped 1.14 points or 0.08 per cent to 1,385, while DS30, the blue-chip index, went up 4.71 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 2,235.
However, turnover, an important indicator of the market fell to Tk 797 crore on the DSE on Thursday from Tk 1,018 crore on Wednesday.
Of the issues traded on the DSE, 36 advanced, 80 declined, and 227 remained the same.
Genex Infosys topped the trading on the DSE on Thursday, the last working day of the week.  company's shares worth Tk 82.53 crore were traded.
Orion Pharma is second in the transaction list. The shares of the company have been traded for Tk 57.8 crore.
Navana Pharma came to the third position in the top list of transactions by exchanging shares of Tk 37.98 lakh
Other companies in the top list of transactions include Summit Alliance Port, Bashundhara Paper, Eastern Housing, Sinobangla, Amara Technology, Sonali Paper and Sea-Pearl Hotel.
Royal Tulip Franchise Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa limited tops DSE share price gains.
Sources said that the share price of the company has increased by 9.96 per cent. The company traded 8 lakh 76 thousand 893 shares in 1 thousand 589 times.
The share price of Chartered Insurance, 2nd in the list, increased by 9.87 per cent. The company traded 455 shares in 19 times.
Shares of Summit Alliance Ports, which 3rd on the list, gained 9.14 per cent. The company traded 1 crore 18 thousand 899 shares in 5 thousand 278 times.
Other companies on the list include Sinobangla 8.65 per cent, Orion Infusion 7.49 per cent, Eastern Housing 6.03 per cent, Amra Networks 5.38 per cent, Navana Pharma 4.63 per cent, Mir Akhtar 4.08 per cent and Lavello Ice Cream 3. .27 per cent rate hike. The price has fallen the most in technology sector.
The closing price of Amra Technology was Tk 51 on the previous working day on Wednesday. After trading on Thursday, its closing price stood at Tk 47.10. The share price of the company fell by Tk 3.90 or 7.64 per cent.
Other top decliners on the DSE included Samrita Hospitals 6.55 per cent, Copatec 5.66 per cent, IT Consultants 5.28 per cent, BD Thai Food 4.21 per cent, Rupali Life Insurance 3.97 per cent, Anwar Galvanizing 3.76 per cent. Per cent, rates of Desh General Insurance decreased by 3.59 per cent, Lubref by 3.58 per cent and Purvi General Insurance by 3.49 per cent.
The overall index of CSE increased by 22 points. Of the 63 institutions that participated in the transaction, 22 increased, 13 decreased and 28 remained unchanged.


