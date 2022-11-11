itel launches Vision 5 Plus smartphone

itel, has announced to launch it's more powerful series Vision 5 Plus. Equipped with 6.6"FHD+ Display, 128GB Storage+4GB (3GB* Memory Fusion), 5000mAh with 18W Fast Charge and side mounted fingerprint priced amazingly just at BDT 13,690 Taka, says a press release on Thursday.

For the first time itel has used Full HD+ display in its Vision series. Vision 5 Plus comes with a large 6.6" Full HD+ Waterdrop display which is a new visual breakthrough. The ultra-high definition screen of Vision 5 Plus can better display the details of the picture, the picture quality is more delicate and the effect is more natural and realistic. It also brings a premium look and feel. its slight curvature at the edge of the glass display makes the screen more exquisite and the body of only 8.42mm thickness guarantees to provide a comfortable grip for effortless streaming on the move.

Vision 5 Plus is equipped with 128GB Storage+4GB (3GB* Memory Fusion) powered by Tiger 606 processor to bring user a smoothest-ever operating experience and the largest-ever storage capacity of itel smartphones. With 7GB RAM (4GB+3GB), multi-task processing capacity are greatly enhanced, Support for installing more software, while effectively avoiding lag and flashing when running multiple software at the same time.

Like its previous series Vision 5 Plus comes with 18W fast charger! The charging time is 3 times faster, supports 3 hours talk in just 10 minutes charging time! The 5000mAh mega battery with the intelligent AI Power Master management system ensure your power in control and at the same time to enjoy ensures your power is in control and offers you to enjoy 20 hours browsing time, 15hours of Short Video making and 24 hours of music playing.

16MP Triple Rear AI Camera and 5MP Selfie Camera with flash of Vision 5 plus are perfectly presents the photos and videos details. The ultra-high definition pixels are paired with video beauty mode to preserve more complete details. Easy to shoot natural and detailed photos & videos with 16MP pixels. In order to further protect user's privacy, Vision 5 Plus series comes with upgraded side mounted fingerprint and face unlock. The face unlock & fingerprint dual unlock modes make Vision 5 Plus handy while keep user's data safe and sound!

Priced BDT 13,690 taka only and available in itel authorized phone stores nationwide.














