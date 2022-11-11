Video
Nagad holds workshop to raise awareness on breast cancer

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Desk

Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department, has recently arranged a workshop to raise awareness on breast cancer among all employees and their family members, thus ensuring their health protection.
More than 100 employees and their family members virtually attended the workshop. Later, those at Nagad's head office in Banani underwent a medical health check-up, says a press release.
Provident Health has acted as a programme partner of Nagad to provide them with information about the prevention, screening tests for early detection, and treatment of breast cancer. Doctors at the workshop said breast cancer is a leading cancer of women in Bangladesh.
Nagad employees shared various experiences related to breast cancer. Tanmoy Debnath, a territory manager of Nagad in Cumilla region, said his mother died of breast cancer.
"By the time my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, it was too late. The cancer reached stage-3," he also said.
His mother died within three months after her cancer detection, he continued.  Tanmoy Debnath requested everyone to be aware of breast cancer without any shyness or embarrassment.
According to the World Health Organisation, 1 in every 8 women in the world is at risk of developing breast cancer in the course of their life. About 20,000 women are diagnosed with this cancer every year.
However, 50% of them have every chance of cure if diagnosed early and treated appropriately, said physicians at Nagad's workshop.
Shaharear Sayeed, Director of the Human Resource and Administration Department at Nagad said, "Dedicated in-house doctors come to our office every week to conduct health tests of our employees and make them aware of various diseases."
Besides, telemedicine services are also available throughout the year for family members of the employees, he noted.
He said, "We have vaccinated the employees against the hepatitis B virus. For everyone to be physically fit, we have taken the initiative for health check-ups by nutritionists."
They also regularly conduct workshops on breast cancer to make everyone aware of it, he also said, adding, "For us, success is to reach our destination with everyone healthy."


