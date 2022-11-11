Video
vivo launches smartphone Y22s

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

Global smartphone manufacturer vivo launched its newest addition of Y series, Y22s in Bangladesh yesterday (Thursday). The smartphone is now available all over the country including the capital Dhaka.
The device comes of two trendy color variants with glossy finish - Starlit Blue and Summer Cian. The handset proposes a very affordable price worth 21,999 BDT only. Payment is possible directly with cash or yearly zero interest EMI, whatever convenient. So get ready to own your new component of class as soon as you can!.
Vivo Y22s has already blown a wave of craze over the gazette loving youth. The smartphone attributes a vigorous performance other than offering a stylish look. You'll absolutely vibe with a premium feel when the 6.55 inches flat-framed display will be within your fingertips. The device is quite a handy one because it is of a formulated standard size. Easiness and Elegance both are blended together in Y22s as the device affiliates side finger print scanner and face walk feature.
The brand new phone is very picturesque at outdoor sunlight condition. You will face no stress while clicking photos with this phone even in scorching heat. The color scheme and resolution are promised to be exact in images. There is dual camera setup in its rear camera having the main camera of 1.8 aperture 50 megapixel and a macro sensor camera of 2.4 aperture 2 megapixel. If you are a selfie lover and want to have an outstanding selfie in crimping color tone, Y22s is a perfect match for you then. This smartphone is simultaneously flexible with slow motion videos as well as time lapse shooting.


