

Lanka's JAT Holdings opens its Bangladesh facility

The plant is aiming to provide competitive products in the Bangladesh market by manufacturing top-notch wood coating products with backward vertical integration as a strategic move, says a press release.

The new production plant is owned and run by Asia Coatings (Private) Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of JAT Holdings PLC, which will produce wood coating products under the JAT Coatings Solutions umbrella. JAT's new facility is capable of producing PU, UV, and water-based coatings that satisfy worldwide standards and criteria because it has a climate-controlled environment. Furthermore, by generating a large number of job opportunities, this industrial plant will soon begin contributing to Bangladesh's economic development and vision.

JAT Holdings Group CEO/Executive Director Nishal Ferdinando, Director - Sales and Technical Wasantha Gunaratne, Country Head - Bangladesh Ranga Abeyakoon, and General Manager - Marketing Dilshan Rodrigo, were among the members of JAT's senior management team who were present at the event.

Speaking at the launch of the new manufacturing facility, CEO Nishal Ferdinando said, "Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have come together for the first time in history to manufacture world-class wood coating products. This is a momentous time for JAT Holdings PLC because it's our company's first wholly owned and independently run manufacturing facility outside of its home market in Sri Lanka. JAT's journey to being a major brand in South Asia officially begins with this."

"With the launch of a new manufacturing plant in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Asia Coatings has immediately created over 100 new employment opportunities, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to dominate the wood coating market in Bangladesh," said Ranga Abayakoon, Country Head - Bangladesh.

JAT first set foot in Bangladesh in 2003. Since then, the conglomerate has expanded to take the lead in the local market, a position it has held for more than twenty years. Bangladesh has developed into a global hub for producing the highest export-quality furniture as a direct result of JAT Holdings' investment and encouragement in the country. JAT has built a solid network through long-term alliances with top Bangladeshi companies and furniture manufacturers.

JAT Holdings PLC is an international paint firm with its main office in Thalawathugoda, Sri Lanka. The firm is involved in producing, marketing, and distributing paints, wood coatings, and goods for the retail and industrial markets. A variety of products, including ornamental paints, chemicals, brushes, and other interior solutions, have helped it to build a strong market presence in Bangladesh.













