

SCB holds 7th board meeting

SCB Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim presided over the meeting, which approved the minutes of the previous meeting and accounts statement.

Besides that, the Board decided to participate in the upcoming International Conference on Shipping & Logistics organized by The Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) to be held in Hyderabad, India on 23 November, 2022 led by Md. Rezaul Karim, Chairman, SCB.

Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan Directors : Md. Munir Hossain; Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan; Syed Md. Bakhtiar; Md. Nurussafa Babu; Ziaul Islam; Ganesh Chandra Saha, Ataur Rahman Khan & K. M. Arifuzzaman also attended the Board meeting.





