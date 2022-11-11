Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 November, 2022, 11:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mazda pulls out of Russia joint venture over Ukraine war

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

TOKYO, Nov 10: Japanese carmaker Mazda said Thursday it is pulling out of its joint venture in Russia because of the war in Ukraine, having ceased operations in the country earlier this year.
Mazda stopped shipping parts to Russia in March and ended operations the following month "due to the situation in Ukraine that arose in February 2022", it said in a statement.
The company said it signed an agreement last month to transfer all of its equity interest in the Russian business to its joint venture partner Sollers.
"Although the company has continued discussions with Sollers, it sees no path to restarting the business," the statement said.
Mazda is the latest Japanese company to announce its withdrawal from Russia over the invasion, after tyremaker Bridgestone said last month it was seeking a local buyer for its business there.
Toyota also announced in September its decision to end production in Russia, citing supply chain problems.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund
BD mulling alternative sources for wheat import
BD, India gain as goods flow from Kolkata to NE states via Ctg
India's Gokaldas Exports will open apparel factory in BD
DSE ends mixed, CSE gains amid volatility
Power Policy Debates in BD, Pak and Sri Lanka
itel launches Vision 5 Plus smartphone
Nagad holds workshop to raise awareness on breast cancer


Latest News
Jubo League's grad rally today
Body of man found hanging in Moulvibazar
67 lakh youths get training on income generation activities
World Cup injury fears steal Premier League spotlight
JaPa doesn't subscribe to the concept of election under caretaker govt: Chunnu
Bangladesh seeks OIC’s help to continue Rohingya genocide case
Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city
Money changers can keep maximum Tk 50 lakh in a day
2 Bangladeshis among 11 feared dead in Maldives fire
Bangladesh reports 69 more Covid cases, zero death
Most Read News
JaPa doesn't subscribe to the concept of election under caretaker govt: Chunnu
13,000 pass 41st BCS written test
England beat India by 10 wickets, to face Pakistan in final
BUET's Fardin murder: Friend Bushra arrested
Zero tolerance for chaos in the name of rally: Asaduzzaman Khan
BUET student Fardin's friend Bushra remanded
AstraZeneca returns to profit on higher drugs revenue
Man City beat Chelsea as Arsenal, Spurs out of League
2 motorcyclists die while trying to save passerby
Bangladesh reports 69 more Covid cases, zero death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft