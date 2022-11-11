Video
Friday, 11 November, 2022
Coffee giant Crimson Cup taps into Mirpur

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has opened up its 10th international coffee shop in Mirpur to cater and satisfy the cravings of Dhaka's caffeine enthusiasts.
On Wednesday night, the inaugural ceremony was held with Greg Ubert, the founder and president of Crimson Cup, Rehanur Rahman, the chairman of Crimson Cup Bangladesh, Mohaimin Mostafa, the director of Crimson Cup Bangladesh, Steve Bayless, the trainer of Crimson Cup, Sarfaraz Anwar Upol, the directorof Crimson Cup, and Branch manager Abdur Rakib Polash, directors of Lion group were present.  
"We're thrilled to launch the 10th Crimson Cup Coffee House in Dhaka's Mirpur premises. For Mirpur coffee enthusiasts to enjoy espressos, café mochas, lattes, and other coffee drinks, Crimson Cup has developed another comfortable place, said Founder and President Greg Ubert.
"Mirpur is a sizable residential area with a diverse population, and the numbers of stores we now have in other parts of Dhaka city are insufficient to cater to the demand of the customers. We now have three outlets in Mirpur comprising this one, making it much easier for customers to reach us,"said Mohaimin Mostafa.
The Crimson Cup Mocha, served hot or frozen, is the most popular drink among younger customers. More mature customers prefer traditional cappuccino and café latte drinks, said RehanurRahman.
The new Crimson Cup Coffee House is located at Pallabi, Near Gold Wing Niharika, Mirpur-12. The soothing ambiance of the 1,300-square-foot shop entices visitors with hardwood floors, soft lighting and comfortable seating arranged in intimate conversation circles.
Crimson Cup now has one outlet each in Uttara, Banani, Gulshan, Khilgaon, and Bashundhara, as well as three outlets in Mirpur and two in Dhanmondi.


