Friday, 11 November, 2022, 11:05 AM
Banks' additional investment term in share market extended for a year

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Ministry of Finance has extended the tenure of banks' additional investment in the capital market for another year. The Financial Institutions Division of the ministry extended the deadline till December 31, 2023.
Last Monday, the Deputy Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance issued the notification. The notification was sent to Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday
Time has been given till December 31, 2023 to bring down the additional investment of banks including BDBL in the share market (collectively or individually in the case of holding shares of other companies) to the prescribed limit as stated in the Bank Companies Act, 1991.
Besides, in case of holding the shares of other companies within that extended period, in case of holding shares of any company collectively or individually, the over-investing banks cannot increase the respective investment (in the ratio) based on August 31, 2022 in any order.    -UNB


