Friday, 11 November, 2022, 11:05 AM
Transactions thru MFS drop for 2nd running month in Aug

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Correspondent

Transactions through mobile financial services (MFS) platform dropped for the second consecutive month in August as the festival season started to flatten amid the economic downturn.
The volume of transactions declined by Tk 1,723 crore to Tk 87,446 in August compared to Tk 89,169 crore a month earlier, industry sources said.
Transactions through MFS reached Tk 94,293 crore in June, when Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated, according to the latest data from Bangladesh Bank (BB). However, the all-time high was Tk 107,460 crore in April, which was bolstered by Eid-ul-Fitr shopping.
Industry people mainly attributed the decline in July and August to usual drop in transactions during the following months of big festival.
"MFS transactions usually pick up in festival season and then drops in subsequent months," said Zahedul Islam, head of corporate communications and external affairs at Upay.
Shamsuddin Haider Dalim, head of corporate communications at bKash, echoed the same. "Usually, the amount of transactions increases around various festivals, especially before every Eid, when customers make more purchases," he said.
As Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated at the beginning of July, transactions in June were much higher than the  month of May. "After that, transaction volume returned to normal as before," Dalim added. On year-on-year basis, the amount of MFS transactions increased by 18.5 per cent in August.
The transactions were made in the form of cash-in, cash-out, person-to-person transfers, merchant payments, government-to-person transfers, salary disbursements, talk-time purchases and utility bill payments using MFS platforms.
The amount of cash-out, where customers withdraw money from their MFS account, decreased by 9.46 per cent month-on-month to Tk 23,983.7 crore in August. Meanwhile, merchant payments, where customers make purchases through their MFS account, increased by Tk 86 crore month-on-month to Tk 3,034.8 crore at the same time.
Salary disbursements decreased 20 per cent to Tk 2,648.9 crore month-on-month in August while utility bill payments increased by Tk 17.82 per cent to Tk 2,262.3 crore.
Although the number of accounts surpassed the 18 core mark in July, the number of active unique users is far less, less than half of the official figures, according to experts.
The MFS providers are Rocket, bKash, MYCash, Islami Bank mCash, Trust Axiata Pay, FSIBL FirstPay SureCash, Upay, OK Wallet, Rupali Bank SureCash, TeleCash, Islamic Wallet, Meghna Bank Tap n' Pay, and Nagad.
Dalim went on to say Bangladesh's MFS industry is growing at a significant pace. Currently, customers can avail the digital nano loan, savings and Islamic savings of banks and financial institutions, and other services through the bKash app, he added.


