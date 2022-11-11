Video
Friday, 11 November, 2022
Business

Australia gives humanitarian support to BD, Myanmar

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

As part of the commitment to supporting the humanitarian response in Bangladesh and Myanmar, Australia will provide $135 million in 2022-23 to assist with the delivery of life-saving food, water and shelter through partner organisations.
The package of support will also deliver essential protection, education and health services for those most in need, including women, girls and people with disabilities, says a statement issued by the federal executive government of Australia on Thursday.
Since the military coup in February 2021, the number of people in humanitarian need in Myanmar has surged from 1 million to an estimated 14.4 million.
"Australia commends Bangladesh's ongoing support to over 919,000 displaced Rohingya who rely on humanitarian assistance to survive. We also recognise the ongoing impact on communities hosting the Rohingya."
Australia's humanitarian assistance will be delivered through the United Nations, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and non-government organisations.
All partner organisations have proven capacity to deliver neutral and independent humanitarian assistance and reach those most in need. They are carefully chosen to ensure that Australia's assistance does not directly benefit or legitimise the military regime in Myanmar.
The package of support builds on $480 million provided since 2017 to people across Myanmar, and Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.
Further information on development and humanitarian programs in Myanmar and Bangladesh can be found on the DFAT website.


