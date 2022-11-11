

BB cuts initial foreign currency stock of money changers

The central bank in its new letter sent to all the licensed moneys changers and authorized dealers (AD) said the maximum stock of money changers' cash foreign currency must not exceed USD 25,000 (Twenty five thousand) or equivalent at the close of each business day.

Cash foreign currency beyond this limit shall either be encashed with any AD or deposited to foreign currency account maintained with the designated AD of the concerned Money Changer.

It further said cash foreign currency can be withdrawn from this FC account. The balance of that account must not exceed USD 50,000 (Fifty thousand) or equivalent at any point of time.

Moreover, the maximum stock of Bangladeshi taka must not exceed BDT 50,00,000 (Fifty lac) at any point of time. Bangladeshi taka beyond this limit shall be deposited to money changers' current deposit account."

This should be effective since issuance of the new instruction the circular said.









