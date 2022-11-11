BB sells $5.47b to banks in 4 months to ease surging LC pressure

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has sold record volume of $5.47 billion to banks in four months since July this year due to ease the pressure of severe dollar crisis that hampered banks to meet import bills settlement obligations.

On Thursday, the foreign reserve dropped to $34.25 billion after BB sold $60 million at a rate of Tk 97 each.

According to International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggestion, if the $8 billion now locked as export development fund (EDF) is excluded from reserves, it will drop straight to $26.3 billion. It is the lowest in seven years.

In addition to dollar sales, the reserve drops to a new low as BB made payment on November 7 to clear import bills worth $1.32 billion to Asian Clearing Union (ACU) for September and October. The ACU payment is made at a two-month interval.

The BB sold over $5.47 billion to banks in between July 1 and November 9 while in the whole year of 2021-22, it injected a total of $7.62 billion into the financial market, according to BB data.

The state-run banks, in particular, are taking dollar support from BB for settling import bills payments of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) and others.

The reserve was $39.06 billion on August 31, 2022 and $46.2 billion in September 2021. Settling high import payments was the main reason for the depletion of the forex reserve, BB officials said.

They said imports were surging amid rising commodity prices, global supply chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine war. The country's import payments increased to $19.34 billion in July-September from $17.32 billion in the same months of the past year.

The trade deficit widened to $7.54 billion in July-September period compared with that of $6.77 billion in the same period in the past financial year.

Amid increasing balance of payments pressure and falling foreign exchange reserve, the government requested financial support from the International Monetary Fund in July.

Remittance and export earnings are prime tools for bankers to meet the demand for dollars, but both are falling, BB officials said. The central bank had to inject dollars due to severe shortage of the greenbacks on the financial market.

The exchange rate rose sharply to Tk 107 from Tk 84.8 against US dollar within a year. The BB approved floating rate of dollars on September 14.

Amid the import surge, demand for dollars on local market soared, which prompted the country's banks to buy greenbacks from the central bank to settle import payments.









