Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 November, 2022, 11:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB sells $5.47b to banks in 4 months to ease surging LC pressure

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has sold record volume of $5.47 billion to banks in four months since July this year due to ease the pressure of severe dollar crisis that hampered banks to meet import bills settlement obligations.
On Thursday, the foreign reserve dropped to $34.25 billion after BB sold $60 million at a rate of Tk 97 each.
According to International Monetary Fund (IMF) suggestion, if the $8 billion now locked as export development fund (EDF) is excluded from reserves, it will drop straight to $26.3 billion. It is the lowest in seven years.
In addition to dollar sales, the reserve drops to a new low as BB made payment on November 7 to clear import bills worth $1.32 billion to Asian Clearing Union (ACU) for September and October. The ACU payment is made at a two-month interval.
The BB sold over $5.47 billion to banks in between July 1 and November 9 while in the whole year of 2021-22, it injected a total of $7.62 billion into the financial market, according to BB data.
The state-run banks, in particular, are taking dollar support from BB for settling import bills payments of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) and others.
The reserve was $39.06 billion on August 31, 2022 and $46.2 billion in September 2021. Settling high import payments was the main reason for the depletion of the forex reserve, BB officials said.
They said imports were surging amid rising commodity prices, global supply chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine war. The country's import payments increased to $19.34 billion in July-September from $17.32 billion in the same months of the past year.
The trade deficit widened to $7.54 billion in July-September period compared with that of $6.77 billion in the same period in the past financial year.
Amid increasing balance of payments pressure and falling foreign exchange reserve, the government requested financial support from the International Monetary Fund in July.
Remittance and export earnings are prime tools for bankers to meet the demand for dollars, but both are falling, BB officials said. The central bank had to inject dollars due to severe shortage of the greenbacks on the financial market.
The exchange rate rose sharply to Tk 107 from Tk 84.8 against US dollar within a year. The BB approved floating rate of dollars on September 14.
Amid the import surge, demand for dollars on local market soared, which prompted the country's banks to buy greenbacks from the central bank to settle import payments.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund
BD mulling alternative sources for wheat import
BD, India gain as goods flow from Kolkata to NE states via Ctg
India's Gokaldas Exports will open apparel factory in BD
DSE ends mixed, CSE gains amid volatility
Power Policy Debates in BD, Pak and Sri Lanka
itel launches Vision 5 Plus smartphone
Nagad holds workshop to raise awareness on breast cancer


Latest News
Jubo League's grad rally today
Body of man found hanging in Moulvibazar
67 lakh youths get training on income generation activities
World Cup injury fears steal Premier League spotlight
JaPa doesn't subscribe to the concept of election under caretaker govt: Chunnu
Bangladesh seeks OIC’s help to continue Rohingya genocide case
Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city
Money changers can keep maximum Tk 50 lakh in a day
2 Bangladeshis among 11 feared dead in Maldives fire
Bangladesh reports 69 more Covid cases, zero death
Most Read News
JaPa doesn't subscribe to the concept of election under caretaker govt: Chunnu
13,000 pass 41st BCS written test
England beat India by 10 wickets, to face Pakistan in final
BUET's Fardin murder: Friend Bushra arrested
Zero tolerance for chaos in the name of rally: Asaduzzaman Khan
BUET student Fardin's friend Bushra remanded
AstraZeneca returns to profit on higher drugs revenue
Man City beat Chelsea as Arsenal, Spurs out of League
2 motorcyclists die while trying to save passerby
Bangladesh reports 69 more Covid cases, zero death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft