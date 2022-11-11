Video
Genex to supply 3MW solar panel to BUET; deal signed

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Business Correspondent

Genex Infrastructure Limited will deliver roof-top solar panel systems, as an alternative source of power, to 24 buildings out of the 100, at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).
A deal in this regard was signed between the Genex and BUET on Wednesday. The roof-top solar panel systems will be thus generating a maximum of 3-megawatt power.
Additionally, Genex will extend financing to Energy Performance Contracting (EPC), a form of creative financing for capital improvement which allows funding for cost-effective energy upgrades, under BUET supervision, says a press release.
BUET will use the electricity and pay the bill at a pre-agreed tariff which will be less than the current DPDC tariff to Genex infrastructure under a power purchase agreement, for next 25 years, according to a press release issued by Genex.
Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni MP witnessed the signing of the deal and said, she was happy that BUET took this initiative first as an educational institution and hoping that this will create example for other educational institutions.
Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr.Abdul Jabbar Khan of BUET and Genex Infrastructure Managing Director Mohammed Tanzidul Alam expressed gratitude to the government for introducing net metering guideline to flourish solar technology in Bangladesh.
Genex Infrastructure Managing Director Mohammed Tanzidul Alam shared that "The implementation of the guideline is only possible by integrating technology to fill the gap due to lack of necessary software in the electricity distribution companies. If Government can support us by minimizing the import tax than we can bring a lot of new overseas investors in this particular solar segment".
The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Education Minister, Dr. Dipu Moni MP, BUET Vice-Chancellor Professor Satya Prasad Majumder, Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr.Abdul Jabbar Khan, Genex Infrastructure Managing Director Mohammed Tanzidul Alam, Executive Director Md. Enayetul Islam, Chief Operating Officer Tanvir Mosaddaque, Head of Operation Nurul Alom Sohail, Head of Business (International) Harun-or-Rashid, amongst other officials from both parties were also present in the sign in ceremony.






