Friday, 11 November, 2022, 11:04 AM
Govt to import 12,500 tonnes of sugar, 1.6 lakh tonnes fertiliser

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Thursday approved a proposal of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) to procure 12,500 tonnes of sugar from Brazil at a cost of Tk 65.98 crore.
JMI Export and Import Company would act as local agent; its per tonne cost would be US$524.21. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal virtually presided over the meeting.
Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, additional cabinet division secretary Sayed Mahbub Khan said the committee approved a total of 12 proposals on the occasion.
It also includes separate proposals for procuring 1.60 lakh metric tonnes (MTs) of fertilizer made by Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) including one lakh tonnes of Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertilizer from Belgrade at a cost of Tk 906.69 crore. Per tonne price would be US$854, he said.
Mahbub said Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC), would procure some 30,000 metric tons of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Muntajat company of Qatar at a cost of around Tk 201.75 crore. Import of per ton fertilizer would cost US$624.17 against the previous rate of US$626.67.
The BCIC would procure another 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer from KAFCO, at a cost of around Tk 191.03 crore. The price for per tonne would be US$597.37 down from the previous price of US$655.
Mahbub said following a proposal from Road Transport and Highways Division, contract number SP-01 for "SASEC Dhaka-Sylhet Corridor Road Development" project has been awarded to a joint venture of ICT and IRD. SHELADIA will act as consultants at a cost of around Tk 269.88 crore.
Besides, the lot number DS-11 of package WP-06 under "SASEC Dhaka-Sylhet Corridor Road Development" project has been awarded to a joint venture of Enez, Turkey TCCL, Bangladesh at a cost of around Tk 896.82 crore.
Apart from this, the CCGP meeting decided that Synhydro Engineering Bureau Corporation Ltd. China will implement the works of lot number DS-12A of package WP-06 in the "SASEC Dhaka-Sylhet Corridor Road Development" Project at a cost of around Tk 576.05 crore.










