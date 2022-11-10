Anomalies rock Financial Report of Chartered Life Insurance

Various inconsistencies have been found in the financial report of 2021 of the Chartered Life Insurance Company Limited including hiding information, financial irregularities and violation of the Insurance and directives of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA).

Amid this situation, the private insurance company of the country has got permission to withdraw Tk15 crore from listed and general investors selling IPO (Initial Public Offering) with such a financial report of income and expenditure.

Besides, the premium collection of Tk 5.88 crore for group and health insurance policy was completely hidden in the financial report of 2020.

According to the report, the insurance company has shown its property of worth Tk 10.74 crore extra in its financial report of 2021 than its actual property. It said that it has properties of around Tk 61 crore. However, the company has assets of around Tk 56.27 crore, according to its statement.

It has shown its due premium of Tk 5.66 crore as it property. Showing the premium as property is also violation of the law, according to the expert in this sector.

While talking to this correspondent, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chartered Life Insurance Company SM Ziaul Haque told that everything has been done in accordance with the law. He asked to contact its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Monsur Ahmed for detailed information on the report.

The CFO verbally refused to comment on the matter. Later, feedback on the complaints was sought by email. In view of this, he denied all allegations in a written statement sent by e-mail on Wednesday.

Same time, he also claimed that the company has been preparing its financial reports and doing business with transparency.

He said that due to year-on-year calculation, the financial report has reduced some income. By 2022, it will be fixed.

According to the financial reports of 2020 and 2021, inconsistency of around Tk 16.12 was found. It has shown the collection of first year premium of the clients was shown at Tk10.55 crore in 2020 while it has shown Tk 20.57 crore as renewed premium in the report.

Not only the account of premium collection - there is no accurate account of how much the commission cost of business collection and management cost have been, as well as there is no accurate account of how much the company's assets are in the financial report of Chartered Life Insurance.

The sources said the account of premium collection in the life revenue account of the financial report of 2020 shows that the total premium collection in 2020 is Tk 31.13 crore. Of which - 1st year premium Tk 16.12 crore, renewal premium Tk 9.12 crore and premium of group insurance Tk 5.88 crore. But in the following year's 2021 financial report, that calculation for 2020 premium collection was completely changed.

In the Life Revenue Account of the financial report of 2021, the 1st year premium collection of 2020 is shown as Tk 10.55 crore. Renewal premium collection is shown at Tk 20.57 crore.

The sources said that in the 9 years since its establishment, Chartered Life Insurance has spent an additional Tk 29.16 crore in the management cost from the premiums collected by insurance customers. But according to the law, this expenditure is illegal.

These additional expenses include - Tk 4.26 crore in 2014, Tk 2.75 crore in 2015, Tk 3.30 crore in 2016, Tk 3.3 crore in 2017, Tk 3.75 crore in 2018, Tk 4.5 crore in 2019. Tk 5.22 crore in 2020 and Tk 2.81 crore in 2021.

When asked, the CFO told the Daily Observer, "IDRA penalized the company in 2018 for violating the law. We have deposited the fine on behalf of the company."