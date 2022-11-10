Video
5 die of dengue, 796 hospitalised

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

At least five patients died of dengue while 796 were hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till 8:00am on Wednesday.
In this period, 459 were hospitalised in different hospitals in the capital and 337 got admitted outside Dhaka.
Of the latest deaths, three were reported from Dhaka and one each from Chattogram and Khulna divisions.
The new figures raised the death toll in Dhaka
division to 117, in Chattogram division to 45 and in Khulna to 10.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the total number of dengue patients rose to 45,598. Around half of the total patients were from Dhaka.
With the new deaths, this year's death toll from the disease climbed to 187.
A total of 42,267 patients have already been released from the hospitals while 14,140 were from outside Dhaka and 28,127 from Dhaka.
Some 3,144 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals, according to the DGHS.


« PreviousNext »

