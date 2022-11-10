COP27: World leaders' willingness to talk loss and damage a ray of hope: Experts

Rich countries have for long resisted calls to pay for the loss and damage caused by global heating-related extreme events in the Global South. Now for the first time since the establishment of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1994, they have agreed to talk about such funds at COP27.

Amid this historic moment which is being set up as an agenda in the ongoing Climate Conference at Sharm El-Sheikh, the Daily Observer has talked with the various stakeholders including a Bangladesh negotiator, climate expert, civil society representatives and youth activists over phone to know their reactions on the issue.

Environment Minister MdShahab Uddin, who is leading the delegates, on Monday, said that success for COP will be achieving a loss and damage financial mechanism for the three billion people who are living in climate vulnerable contexts and countries, including Bangladesh.

"Rich governments must engage in a constructive manner to address the ongoing injustice of climate induced loss and damage by committing to deliver support to those being impacted," he said while expressing his reaction over the formal adoption of loss and damage at

the opening of the climate talks on November 7 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Loss and damage is often categorized as either economic or non-economic. Economic loss and damage are negative impacts that can assign a monetary value.

Non-economic loss and damage are negative impacts where it is difficult to assign a monetary value such as loss of lives and livelihoods, as well as degradation of territory, farmland, cultural heritage, indigenous knowledge, cultural identity, and biodiversity and ecosystem services.

Eminent Climate Scientist Dr Saleemul Huq, who has been one of world lobbyists, making pressure for a separate financial mechanism for loss and damage, said that this is a great achievement, because for which people have been raising their voices since long.

"This is a great moment for which we (the representatives from the developing countries) have been waiting for a long time," Huq, also Director of the International Centre for Climate change and Development, told the Daily Observer.

The rich countries should not keep climate victims countries to be tired and depressed anymore. The developed countries should be open and honest enough to contribute to our fair sharing, he noted.

"We want to see a concrete result of the financial outcome of loss and damage" he added.

This positive result has come at the time when just in the past few months, climate induced catastrophes have killed thousands, displaced millions and cost billions in damages across the world.

Massive floods devastated swaths of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Nigeria, droughts worsened in Africa and the western United States, cyclones whipped the Caribbean, and unprecedented heat waves seared three continents.

Of them, a country such as Bangladesh, one of the worst victims of climate change, continues to face severe and increasing climate risks.

The World Bank launches its latest report, Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) for Bangladesh' suggests that climate change will hit poor and vulnerable people the hardest.

Average tropical cyclones cost Bangladesh about $1 billion annually. By 2050, a third of agricultural GDP could be lost and 13 million people could become internal climate migrants. In case of severe flooding, GDP could fall by as much as 9 percent, according to the report launched in last month.

Martin Raiser, World Bank Vice President for South Asia, expressing his views about the present status of Bangladesh in terms of climate change impact, he noted " With ever increasing climate risks, further adaptation efforts are vital, and a low-carbon development path is critical to a resilient future for Bangladesh."

The report estimates that Bangladesh can raise up to $12.5 billion in additional financing in the medium-term for climate action. Financing options include budget prioritization, carbon taxation, external financing, and private investment.

Bangladesh has already taken steps to incorporate loss and damage into national plans including the recently developed Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan (MCPP), in Bangladesh, identifying and quantifying potential climate induced loss and damage.

However, talking about loss and damage, Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International, said, "The inclusion of loss and damage finance in the agenda for COP 27 has renewed the fight for justice for communities losing their homes, crops and income."

"Rich countries, historically responsible for the climate crisis, have bullied poorer nations to protect polluters from paying up for climate damages, while disregarding the concerns of vulnerable people and countries. I seek COP27 to agree to establish a Loss and Damage Finance Facility to help poor people recover from the impacts of climate crises such as intensifying floods, droughts and rising seas", Singh said.

Now what facilities are being created so far, a new loss and damage fund by the First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon.

Since then, the government of the province of Wallonia in Belgium has promised funds, as have several philanthropic foundations. More recently, Denmark was the first party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change ( UNFCCC), to have allocated funds specifically for addressing loss and damage caused by climate change.

At the same time, the finance ministers of the member states of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF)who are known as the V20, also created a loss and damage funding window in their own multi donor fund.

Talking about loss and damage, Sohanur Rahman, a Youth Climate Activist said that in previous COPs negotiations were focused on present and future calamities due to climate change but from now climate discussion will also be focused on past damages due to negative impact of climate change and also an issue of questioning the polluters' historical responsibility.

He highlighted that the struggle of climate justice is intrinsically linked to the struggle to ensure human rights and protect civil liberties to demand a safe and just future for all.

When asked how he qualifies the nature of this loss and damage financial fund, responding to this query he said that they want to see a direct financial mechanism with the participation of community people giving emphasis on their own needs.

"The most important thing is that this human assistance development fund should be on a grant basis, not as a loan. This fund should be released immediately on the emergency basis for example, floods or cyclones in the coastal area," he told the Daily Observer

Sayed Ali Biswas, a representative of civil society who belongs to a national NGO, Bangladesh Resource Centre for Indigenous Knowledge, (BARCIK), works for nature based solutions by engaging local community people, said that there are certain things which are beyond the adaptation, that require financial support.

"This climate finance is a game. When the polluters developed countries are reluctant to pay this financial support, the World Bank and other World Economic Forum is willing to fund in the form of loans. Doesn't it sound weird?" he asked.

However, he also expressed his apprehension about loss and damage's final financial outcome, saying we need to be patient to see what finally comes from this conference.

Referring to the current war between Russia and Ukraine, many climate experts noted that the developed countries may excuse saying their expenditure is so high that they are unable to pay.

At the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland last year, developing countries put forward a proposal to create a Finance Facility for Loss and Damage (FFLD), which was not accepted by developed countries.

Instead, they replaced it by setting up the Glasgow Dialogue on Finance for Loss and Damage.

