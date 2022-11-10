Video
Govt slaps ban on foreign travel of officials

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

In order to reduce the pressure on the foreign exchange reserves, the government has issued a circular regarding the ban on foreign travel of government officials except for special needs. The Ministry of Finance has issued this circular on Wednesday.
According to the circular, all types of foreign travel, including exposure visits, study tours, APA and innovation-covered travel
and participation in workshops or seminars, will be suspended until re-ordered in the context of the post-corona economic recovery and the current global crisis. This order will be applicable to both development budget and management budget. The order will be effective immediately.
The Finance Ministry issued a circular in this regard, adding that the officials will not be allowed to take any foreign trips until further notice. This limitation also covers foreign trips funded by the respective autonomous, state-owned, and semi-government entities.


