Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 3:52 AM
Sugar price at record high, essential prices soar in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 9: Prices of rice, sugar, cooking oil and other essentials are soaring in the  Chattogram Port City.
The businessmen blamed problems faced in opening letters of credit (LCs) due to dollar crisis for the price spiral.
According to Khatunganj Trade Association, sugar  now sells for Tk 4,000 per maund up from previous week's Tk  2,500 per maund  in the wholesale market.
Sugar's retail price now varies between Tk 110 and Tk 115 per kg.
Price of 50 kg of rice in bag rose to Tk 200 per bag.
Traders said on Wednesday that in the  Khatunganj and Chaktai wholesale markets 50 kg of zirashail rice in bag now cost Tk 3,600, the same quantity coarse non-boiled (atap) beti rice now sells for Tk 2,750, miniket for Tk 3,100 and kataribhog for Tk  4,000.
Cooking oil prices also rose despite reduction by the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association.
According to local market sources, 37.50 litre of soyabean oil  now costs Tk 6,680 at Khatunganj Wholesale Market , same quantity of palm oil -Tk  4,700 at Khatunganj Wholesale Market, that is increase by Tk 200 for 37.50 litre in just one week.
Prices of all other essentials rose sharply in Chattogram.
Price of one kg of broiler chicken rose to Tk 170 from Tk 150, one dozen of eggs costs Tk 145 up from Tk 125 in one week.
Flour price increased from Tk 62 per kg to Tk 75 per kg.
Omar Azam, Secretary of Khatunganj Rice traders Association told the Daily Observer that restrictions on opening LCs together with increased value of dollar were behind the soaring essential prices.
Three ships carrying 50,000 tonnes of rice imported from Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand arrived  Chattogram Port on Tuesday.
The government decided to import two lakh tonnes of rice from Myanmar, one lakh tonnes from Thailand and 30,000 tonnes from Vietnam.


