Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 3:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD vows to use more renewable energy sources: Hasan Mahmud

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Special Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud here said the Bangladesh government is ready to switch about 300,000 irrigation pumps to solar power to keep its promise for energy transition shortly.
"Renewable Energy is a great challenge for Bangladesh as land, agriculture and tariff issues are a huge issues in the country, despite the huge obstacles, Bangladesh is on top of those which installed 6 million solar panels, producing around 948 MW of electricity from renewable sources as she (Bangladesh) wants to carry on its promise what it pledged earlier," Hasan Mahmud told reporters at a media briefing at Bangladesh Pavilion in COP27 venue at Sharm El Sheikh on November 9.
He said when we are considering the issue we first keep the information in our mind that we need to make it (tariff) affordable to all.
He said Bangladesh is facing serious challenges to mitigate its energy crisis as the price of energy has increased 4 to 6 folds following the Ukraine war, the war hampered the ongoing activities of all running projects, but we want to keep our promise, to address the issue we need support from the develop countries to get finance and technological support.
"Bangladesh sought smooth technology transfer from developed countries for its smooth energy transition as per its promise to ensure 40 per cent of its energy should come from renewable sources," the Minister told reporters.
He said although the price of renewable energy technology is coming down and land required is also less then before but still it needs two acres of land to produce only one MW of electricityso we need to consider both the food and energy issue jointly.
Power Cell DG, Mohammad Hossain said, Bangladesh is ready for its future energy transition plan, now it is the time for the developing nation to act accordingly.
Nirod Chandra Mondal, Joint Secretary of the Power Division     has presented a keynote paper that said that Bangladesh plans to make a smooth transition of its energy sector with efforts towards halving carbon emission by the year 2030 and thus achieve the net zero target within a realistic time frame.
Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said the government is very active to fulfil its promise to the international community, however, the government will do that or those which are better for its people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Anomalies rock Financial Report of Chartered Life Insurance
5 die of dengue, 796 hospitalised
COP27: World leaders' willingness to talk loss and damage a ray of hope: Experts
Govt slaps ban on foreign travel of officials
Sugar price at record high, essential prices soar in Ctg
PM asks for arranging more competitions, trainings for success in sports
Climate vulnerable nations' right to claim loss, damage stressed
BD vows to use more renewable energy sources: Hasan Mahmud


Latest News
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Restriction imposed on foreign travels by government officials
T20 World Cup: India, England face off Thursday with eye on final against Pakistan
Bangladesh records 5 more dengue deaths in 24 hours
AL, not BNP, mastermind of 'arson terrorism': Fakhrul
Bangladesh to finish amending labour law by mid-2023, Law Minister tells ILO
Migrant workers' rights: UN expert calls to monitor recruitment process
One electrocuted in Rangpur
Most Read News
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
4 killed, 10 injured in Feni bus-covered van collision
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Rooppur NPP project delayed due to Russia-Ukraine war: Minister
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
IMF loan is necessary, but hard conditions won't be acceptable: Quader
6 killed after powerful earthquake strikes Nepal
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft