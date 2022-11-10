BD vows to use more renewable energy sources: Hasan Mahmud

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud here said the Bangladesh government is ready to switch about 300,000 irrigation pumps to solar power to keep its promise for energy transition shortly.

"Renewable Energy is a great challenge for Bangladesh as land, agriculture and tariff issues are a huge issues in the country, despite the huge obstacles, Bangladesh is on top of those which installed 6 million solar panels, producing around 948 MW of electricity from renewable sources as she (Bangladesh) wants to carry on its promise what it pledged earlier," Hasan Mahmud told reporters at a media briefing at Bangladesh Pavilion in COP27 venue at Sharm El Sheikh on November 9.

He said when we are considering the issue we first keep the information in our mind that we need to make it (tariff) affordable to all.

He said Bangladesh is facing serious challenges to mitigate its energy crisis as the price of energy has increased 4 to 6 folds following the Ukraine war, the war hampered the ongoing activities of all running projects, but we want to keep our promise, to address the issue we need support from the develop countries to get finance and technological support.

"Bangladesh sought smooth technology transfer from developed countries for its smooth energy transition as per its promise to ensure 40 per cent of its energy should come from renewable sources," the Minister told reporters.

He said although the price of renewable energy technology is coming down and land required is also less then before but still it needs two acres of land to produce only one MW of electricityso we need to consider both the food and energy issue jointly.

Power Cell DG, Mohammad Hossain said, Bangladesh is ready for its future energy transition plan, now it is the time for the developing nation to act accordingly.

Nirod Chandra Mondal, Joint Secretary of the Power Division has presented a keynote paper that said that Bangladesh plans to make a smooth transition of its energy sector with efforts towards halving carbon emission by the year 2030 and thus achieve the net zero target within a realistic time frame.

Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources said the government is very active to fulfil its promise to the international community, however, the government will do that or those which are better for its people.











