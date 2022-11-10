IMF agrees to lend $4.5 billion to BD

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to lend $4.5 billion to Bangladesh.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told a news conference at his office on Wednesday that the IMF would provide the loan as Bangladesh had expected.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder and Finance Division Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin were present at the press conference.

Kamal said, "We are getting $4.5 billion as loan just as we had wanted."

The credit's first installment to the tune of $352.35 million would be cleared in February, he said.

"Interest of the loan will depend on the market rate prevailing at the time of maturity," he said.

The finance ministry calculated that the rate would be around 2.2 per cent, he hoped.

"IMF has advised to reduce non-performing loans and increase revenue collection," he said.

He said that the IMF would provide the $4.5 billion credit to Bangladesh in three categories, $822.82 million as Special Drawing Right (SDR) under Extended Credit Facility (ECF) which would be fully interest free.

The IMF will provide $1,645.64 million SDR to Bangladesh under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on interest rate of floating SDRi+1 per cent and another $1.0 billion SDR under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility

(RSF) with an interest rate of floating SDRi+0.75 percent, said the finance minister.

He said the four main objectives of the IMF credit include: stabilizing the external sector of the economy, giving a strong foundation to the economy for smooth LDC graduation in 2026, strengthening the financial sector and attaining higher growth by facing global climate change related risks and to achieve the status of higher mid-income country within the stipulated time frame.

He said that apprehensions over the availability of the IMF loan, expressed by many, were now over.

Fortunately the IMF didn't attach conditions as many had expected , "we will get the loan just as we had requested," he added.

Asked about the major conditions of the IMF loan, he said that the IMF had suggested to the government to increase revenue collection, as the government had been trying over the years like installing Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD) to boost Value Added Tax (VAT) collection.

He said that IMF also suggested the government to create asset management companies for speedy disposal of Non Performing Loans (NPLs).

Replying to a question, he said had there been no cap on the interest rate, then the economy of the country would have been affected, including the small, medium and large enterprises.

Asked IMF's projection of Bangladesh, the Finance Minister said the IMF expects that Bangladesh would successfully graduate from the LDC status by 2026 to become a higher mid income country by 2031.

On the issue of tax exemptions, he said, the exemptions would continue especially on essential items, otherwise the countrymen would suffer.

"We won't withdraw tax exemptions on some areas for the sake of the citizens," he said.

When his attention was drawn over the current inflationary situation, Kamal said Bangladesh is witnessing a bit of a high trend like elsewhere in the world.

"We're much better compared to our neighbours," he said.

About the foreign currency reserve, the Finance Minister said although the reserve fell below $35 billion, Bangladesh is still in a better position compared to the other countries including the neighbours.

He said when the Awami League government assumed office in 2009, the reserve was only $7.1 billion then it shot up to $48 billion at one point due to the various steps of the government. "But, unfortunately due to global conditions, the reserve is declining . . . hopefully the reserve will increase again," he hoped.

BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder said that the repayment period of the ECF credit would be 10 years with a grace period five and a half years.

The repayment period of EFF credit would also be 10 years with a grace period of three and a half years, and RSF credit would also have to be repaid in 20 years with a grace period of 10 years, he said.

He said that the conditions of the credit were just like the Finance Minister's reform agenda in the budgets he presented in recent years and the commitments made by the Prime Minister at various forums including the COP.

"The IMF would lend its support for implementing our reform package," he said.

Replying to a question he said that the IMF Mission raised the issue of subsidy in fertiliser and "we told them that agriculture is our main product where we'll continue subsidy . . . then they didn't raise any more question."














