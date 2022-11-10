Video
Attack On Ex-Justice Manik

3 BNP leaders on a-day remand

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed three leaders of BNP and its front organizations, including a former Dhaka City Corporation ward Councillor, on a one-day remand each in a case filed over the attack on former Supreme Court Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik.
Remanded  accused are former Dhaka South City Corporation Ward Councillor and BNP's Dhaka City South unit joint convenor Harunur Rashid,  Swechchhasebak Dal's Central Committee vice-president Rafique Hawlader, and Jubo Dal's central committee former vice-president Md Ali Akbar Chunnu.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after Md Forman Ali, sub-inspector of Detective Branch of police, also the investigation officer of the case, produced the trio before it with a five-day remand prayer each for quizzing.



