7 killed in road accidents

At least seven people were killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Feni, Jhenaidah and Pabna on Wednesday.

In Dhaka, a man was killed in a road accident in city's Banani area early Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Md Anowar Hossain, 30.

Our Feni Correspondent added at least four people have been killed and 10 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a covered van at Sadar upazila in Feni district.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Mohammad Ali Dulamia area at about 11:00am on Wednesday. The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Our Jhenaida Correspondent added that Sheikh, 25, and Jamal Hossain, 35, were killed in two road accidents in Shailkupa and Harinakundu upazilas of Jhenaida, said Dr Nasir Uddin, Emergency Doctor at Jhenaida Sadar Hospital. "The deceased were brought dead to the hospital," the doctor said.













