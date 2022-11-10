Jafrul Chy laid to rest



The first namaz-e-janaza was held at Jamiatul Falah National Mosque in the port city at 10:00am, second at Jaldi High School ground in Banskhali 2:00pm and the third at Gunagri Degree College ground at 3;00pm. Later he was buried in the family graveyard. CHATTOGRAM, Nov 9: The namaz-e-janaza of Jafrul Islam Chowdhury, former president of South District BNP and former minister, was held with the participation of Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party leaders and common people in Chattogram on Wednesday.The first namaz-e-janaza was held at Jamiatul Falah National Mosque in the port city at 10:00am, second at Jaldi High School ground in Banskhali 2:00pm and the third at Gunagri Degree College ground at 3;00pm. Later he was buried in the family graveyard.