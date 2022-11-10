British Council's ‘Artists Make Space’ event starts at CU

The British Council in Bangladesh has been serving as a place for people to creatively engage and voice their views for the last 70 years. On this occasion, Britto Arts Trust (Bangladesh), Tara Theatre (UK) and the British Council have jointly organised 'Artists Make Space'.

This exhibition was commissioned by the British Council to nurture the collaboration and co-creation between young Bangladeshi and UK artists and to commemorate British Council's 70 years in Bangladesh.

In collaboration with Chittagong University, the inaugural exhibition of this project was launched at the Rashid Chowdhury Art Gallery of the Fine Arts Institute of the university on November 6. This exhibition will continue till November 12.

Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhtar was present as chief guest with Prof Benu Kumar Dey as special guest.









