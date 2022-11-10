One arrested over Sylhet BNP leader murder

SYLHET, Nov 9: Police have arrested a youth in connection with the murder of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Sylhet's Amberkhana area.

The arrestee is Md Kuti, 24, son of late Nur Miah of Sylhet's Barobazar Gwaipara area, said Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (North) on Wednesday.

However, police did not give details from where Kuti was arrested.

Earlier, AFM Kamal, former health affairs secretary of Sylhet district unit of BNP, stabbed to death in Barobazar area of Sylhet on Sunday night.

On Tuesday night, a case was filed at Jalalabad police station against 10 named and 4-5 unnamed people following a complaint lodged by victim's brother Moinul Haque.

Following the death, BNP leaders and activists staged demonstrations on Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital premises on the same night (Sunday).

At that time, several motorcycles were burnt and a private car was vandalised in Rikabibazar area where a clash broke out between some BCL and BNP activists.

Besides, pictures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were torn during the procession.

Later, police reached the spot and dispersed the protesters.

Besides, 4 people were arrested in connection with the vandalism under section 54, said Mohammad Ali Mahmud, officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sylhet Kotwali Police Station. -UNB











