Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 3:51 AM
2 Bangladeshis shot dead in BSF firing

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

LALMONIRHAT, Nov 9: Two Bangladeshi nationals were shot dead by members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Lohakuchi border in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Wednesday morning, locals say.
The deceased were identified as Waskurni, 32, son of Sanwar Hossain and Aynal Haque, 30, son of Sadek Ali of Mahishtuli village in Aditmari upazila of the district.
Quoting locals, Golam Rasul, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station, said the BSF members from Koimari Botfor camp opened fire on some Bangladeshi nationals, including Waskurni and Aynal, who went to the border area to bring cattle early in this morning. The duo was dead on the spot.
On information, police went to the spot and legal action will be taken after investigation.     -UNB


