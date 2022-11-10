Video
Editorial

Decision to stop mega projects time befitting

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Decision to stop mega projects time befitting

Decision to stop mega projects time befitting

While participating a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council-ECNEC on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed officials to focus on small, rural and welfare-based programmes instead of taking up mega-projects. In support of her argument in this regard, she mentioned the ongoing global economic crisis.

No doubt, what she said, from the international implications of our current national economic reality gains every ground and reflects accurate timing.

The Russia Ukraine war has thwarted the measures of different nations attempting to turn around from the COVID-19 global pandemic. The growing cost of energy that has triggered a worldwide inflationary crisis is unavoidably, taking a huge toll on us domestically amid almost regular price hike of daily essentials.  

The global economy is threatening to go into a recession, which could prove to be nothing short of devastating, especially for developing countries like ours. Bangladesh has especially been struggling with the rising food prices, and food security for the masses.

With the population of the country keeping on rise with additional burden of over a million displaced people, the demand for greater food production cannot be overstated. It becomes easier for a country that achieves self-sufficiency in food.
    
On achieving food security, Bangladesh must primarily focus on the production of grains including rice and wheat. Equal importance has to be put on increasing the production of protein sources such as beef, poultry, fish as well as pulses. Sometime back, a World Bank report surfaced in the media revealing the fact that stunted growth, as well as lack of quality education, is obstructing the materialization of the fullest growth of the country's human capital.

In the midst of all the uncertainty, we applaud Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for being a strong voice in representing the developing world's grave concern: the impact of the war on global food supplies, the cost of food and taking decision on the small rural projects. And we wholeheartedly support her call to action to ensure that no country suffers from food shortage and famine, especially when such shortages are a result of conflict and not any actual scarcity of food resources.

However, we do not cry down the importance of government's mega projects such as Padma Bridge, Padma Rail, Karnaphuli Tunnel, Payra Port, Rooppur Nuclear plant, Matarbari Deep Sea Port, Moheshkhali thermal plant and oil depot, Rampal thermal power station, Dhaka Metro Rail, etc that have gained huge momentum in country's economic activities.

Equally, failure on the part of authority concerned to implement a number of mega projects- only leading to enormous cost and time extensions and attended challenges cannot be ruled out. And from that point of view, Prime Minister's call to halt taking new mega projects under current economic situation, we believe is dictated by her astute, far sighted time-befitting and practical decision.



