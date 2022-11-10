Alarming rise in passport leak in Thakurgaon

Dear Sir

A passport is an official travel document issued by a government that identifies an individual. A person with a passport can travel abroad and receive consular assistance. Passports have different validity periods. When the visa is affixed to the country in the passport, the passport holder can travel to that country without restriction. A new passport needs to be renewed when the passport expires, or in many cases many years before it expires. Then in case of travelling somewhere new and old passports have to be attached. Both are equally necessary.



When someone goes to renew the passport at the passport office of Thakurgaon district, the old passport is being leaked. Passport holders are facing problems. Previous passports have their visas attached to different countries. Leakage of passports hinders foreign travel. I am drawing the attention of the higher authorities to take appropriate measures to eliminate this problem.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)