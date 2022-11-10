

World Food Crisis 2022!



Most of these vital goods are produced in tropical and subtropical regions, which are mostly populated by poor countries. As part of this control, working people's salaries are constrained, increasing the flow of raw resources to the developed world. Consequently, these countries' working population experiences ongoing hunger, malnutrition, and famine. However, this compression does not equally impact all categories of working people in developing countries or within them. Regarding agriculture, this export to industrialized countries typically means converting cultivable land from food to non-food crops and exporting food crops at the expense of local food security. Emerging countries are forced to import food when this change is big enough. They are susceptible to market volatility because they rely on corporate agribusiness and the elites of affluent countries in general, notably via the international financial system, which controls much but not all of the world's commerce in food and basic commodities.



Because of this, the contemporary global food system continues to foster food insecurity, especially in developing countries. Corporate agribusinesses, which are mostly based in developed countries and connected to worldwide funding, regulate the trade in numerous agricultural inputs and products. The prolonged conflict in Ukraine and the economic war America and its "allies" have waged against Russia are to blame for the worsening of the global food crisis. This problem was already significant since corporate agriculture and global finance benefited from the repercussions of neo-liberal policy responses to the Covid-19 epidemic. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization's Food Price Index, the price of grains increased worldwide by 17.1% between early February 2022 and early March 2022. Over this period, the price of oilseeds increased by 24.8% on the global market.



In 2021, Russia and Ukraine exported together 73% of the world's sunflower oil, 24% of its sunflower seeds, 17% of its maize, 33% of its wheat, 27% of its barley, and 24% of its sunflower seeds, according to the Global Report on Food Crisis 2022. Corporate agribusinesses are profitably expanding their stock-holding of other current quantities of these crops as a result of the interruption of these supplies, which is driving up the price of essential commodities internationally.



The government of the Russian Federation, on its side, claims that the Ukrainian military mined the Black Sea approaches to Ukrainian ports, preventing Ukrainian ships from sailing through. Additionally, compared to Ukraine, Russia produces and exports more of the majority of the goods that both nations farm. The government of the Russian Federation claims that as a result, the United States and its "allies"' unilateral sanctions on Russia are the biggest barriers to the sale of Russian agricultural goods. Given the present issue with global food distribution, several governments (including those in India, Kazakhstan, and other nations) are restricting food exports to safeguard local food security. Due to the increase in energy costs and the increase in fertilizer prices brought on by the economic war on Russia, farming is becoming more expensive. Due to cost-related reasons, speculative acts by corporate agriculture, and global finance, many peasants may be compelled to reduce the quantity of land they farm or food prices may rise higher.

The economic dispute with Russia has also accelerated inflation in several countries, notably the United States. As a consequence, the US Federal Reserve is increasing its policy interest rate. Unless other central banks increase their target interest rates, these countries will lose their access to international credit. Such hikes in policy rates in developing countries will result in higher lending rates for borrowers. Agricultural production would be further hampered by either higher-interest loans or fewer credit alternatives since peasants in developing countries are least able to get credit at higher interest rates. Given that many of them tend to be net consumers of food grains, the overall burden on agricultural production would increase food insecurity for workers across the world, including these poor peasants.



The severity of the present global food crisis needs both short-term and long-term policy answers. A military solution to the crisis in Ukraine cannot lead to the short-term "defeat of Russia" that the United States seeks. The United States must be aware that if it imposes sanctions on other countries, other governments will retaliate. This retaliation won't necessarily be prevented by the standard recommendations that the US provides to other countries in the "rules-based international order." The rest of the world is paying more because the United States won't accept a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis. As a result, the governments of Europe, especially France and Germany, must take the initiative to end their trade war with Russia and resolve the Ukrainian crisis diplomatically. This would be very helpful for those who are impacted by the current worldwide food crisis.

Md Nahidul Islam ,Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University; Mohammad Al-Amin, Vice-President, Comilla University Research Society (CRS)













