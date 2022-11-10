Need for BD-Myanmar military meetings

The ongoing political unrest and armed conflict in Myanmar is turning the repatriation of Rohingyas from Bangladesh into a long-term crisis. The presence of Rohingyas for more than five years has affected Bangladesh's economy, environment, security and social and political



The instability is having a serious impact and the uncertainty of repatriation has led to widespread frustration at all levels. Human trafficking, drug smuggling and cross-border crime are on the rise in Rohingya camps, putting pressure on the law-and-order situation.



In her address to the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the United Nations and world leaders to take effective measures for the sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas, warning that if the Rohingya crisis continues, it could have a serious impact on global security and stability, including the subcontinent.

ASEAN has been pressuring the ruling military government to restore peace and stability to Myanmar's ongoing crisis. In view of this, any pressure on the military government to set a deadline for bringing peace to Myanmar will create a negative reaction to ASEAN.



Military warned and blamed the movement of the country's armed resistance fighters for the ongoing violence. ASEAN initiated a peace-building initiative based on the Five-Point Consensus which is ongoing. The five-point plan includes an immediate cessation of violence, dialogue between concerned parties, mediation by an ASEAN Special Envoy, humanitarian assistance arrangements and a visit by the Special Envoy to Myanmar to meet with all concerned parties. Myanmar government is initially in this proposal.



Agreed but did little to implement the plan except to seek humanitarian aid and allow an ASEAN envoy to visit.



Myanmar's military government has told the Chinese ambassador that it wants to start repatriating Rohingya under favorable conditions after the ongoing conflict ends. China is quietly working to solve the Rohingya problem. China believes that this issue should be resolved bilaterally. Because repatriation is the only peaceful solution to the Rohingya issue.



The foreign minister said that Myanmar's junta government has agreed to take back the Rohingyas. Myanmar has said it will begin repatriation through China's mediation, but China has not said when the process will begin.



The Rohingyas in Maungdoo, Buthidung and Rathedong regions of Myanmar's Rakhine State are in dire straits due to ongoing clashes between the Myanmar Army and the Arakan Army (AA). Although the Rohingyas want to live peacefully, they are targeted by terror and various restrictions have been imposed on them during the ongoing conflict. Apart from putting pressure on the Rohingyas to stay away from the AA, the Junta forces have arrested the Rohingyas on suspicion of being in league with the AA and demanded ransom.



At present, about 130,000 Rohingya are detained in 24 camps in Myanmar's Rakhine State in inhumane conditions. They are living intolerable lives with severe limitations on livelihoods, movement, education, health care and adequate food and shelter and the absence of minimal humanitarian assistance. When the Rohingyas staying in the camps want to return to their villages and homes, the authorities say the villages are not safe for them. Myanmar's military government has banned UN and international organizations from operating in six towns in Rakhine state following ongoing clashes between the AA and the Myanmar army. The UN and its other agencies are unable to operate independently in Myanmar. The condition of the Rohingyas staying in the camps has become more miserable as relief operations have stopped.



Myanmar's government has officially started handing over ownership of Rohingya villages destroyed or occupied since 2017 to the country's border security forces. Rohingyas who fled Myanmar after the 2017 crackdown on their homes and land will no longer own their properties when the handover process begins.



If the junta government implements this move, even if the Rohingya return to Myanmar, they will not be able to return to their homes or villages and will be forced to live in detention camps. The move is a process of erasing the traces of Rohingyas from Myanmar by which Rohingyas will not be able to find their homeland and establish their existence in Myanmar. Measures should be taken to stop such activities immediately. The overall situation in Myanmar has been unstable since the military coup. Clashes continue between the army and rebel groups.



The situation worsened after the Government of National Unity (NUG) called for a People's Defense Warremains. In this deteriorating situation, there is no possibility of safe repatriation of Rohingyas to Rakhine. AA Commander-in-Chief General Wong Mra Naing said that they also recognized the Rohingyas as 'Muslim residents of Rakhine' and their human and civil rights.



The Rohingya crisis is a big issue for them; AA has expressed interest in discussing the ongoing Rohingya issue with policy makers in Bangladesh. The NUG is also trying to establish relations with local communities in the Rakhine region to ensure safe repatriation of the Rohingyas. In Rakhine State, mutual mistrust between the Rohingya and the Rakhine is evident. The leaders of both communities should play a role in this matter to increase mutual communication to establish trust between the two ethnic groups.



Border unrest has continued since August 2022 due to shelling inside Myanmar. Myanmar has expressed regret to Bangladesh for airspace violations amid border tensions, and Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) pledged not to repeat such incidents in the future at a flag meeting with the BGB in Teknaf on October 30. BGB-BGP agreed to work together on the border situation and discussed various issues including working to stop infiltration, drug smuggling. The border guards of both the countries agreed to work together to counter terrorists. Regular communication between the border guarding forces of the two countries will help to improve relations.

Last October, a delegation of three members led by the commander of the Bureau of Special Operations of the Myanmar Army, Lt. Gen. Phon Myat, met with the Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh. The Chief of Army Staff urged the two countries to work together to ensure regional security in addition to discussions on the development of military relations of the two countries, joint discussion of various issues by high-ranking army officers, exchange of training, joint disaster management, exchange of relevant information and other issues. The army chief said displaced Myanmar citizens are a regional problem. He emphasized on the speedy return of Rohingyas to eliminate the security risks caused by their long-term resettlement. Myanmar representatives are also border guards of both countries to maintain peace in the border areas.



Hopeful that the forces will work together. It is expected that through the meeting of the Myanmar delegation with the Bangladesh army, the relationship between the two armies will be strengthened and bilateral communication will be easier.



Repatriation is a practical and permanent solution to the Rohingya problem. The situation in Myanmar must be stabilized before its implementation and ASEAN has expressed its strong position in this regard. China is working to resolve the Rohingya issue and has assured that repatriation will begin once peace returns to Myanmar. Rohingya living in camps in Myanmar are living inhumane life.



Due to the ongoing violence, the UN and other aid agencies are unable to carry out relief operations in Myanmar, and the Rohingyas are in a dire situation there. Arrangements should be made to start this relief program immediately. The houses and land left behind by the Rohingyas must be stopped from being transferred to someone else.



The BGB-BGP meeting last October and the meeting of the Myanmar army representatives with the Bangladesh army chief is a positive step and this initiative is expected to create a space of trust, which needs to be sustained. NUG and AA together can play a role in increasing acceptance of Rohingyas. The international community can play an important role in fostering this acceptance. Together with these activities, if the Rohingyas staying in camps in Myanmar begin to be rehabilitated to their previous homes and villages, an atmosphere of trust will be created among the Rohingyas staying in Bangladesh and the Rohingyas will return to Myanmar voluntarily and thereby speed up the overall repatriation process. It is desirable that the peace and stability of the region should be restored through the solution of the Rohingya problem.

The writer is a Bangladesh affairs, Sino-Indo-Pak affairs, Myanmar, and Rohingya refugee affairs, an Afghan refugee affairs researcher, and a freelance writer















