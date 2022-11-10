

PMO selects Arani's art for greeting card

Prime Minister Office (PMO) has selected the picture as the best picture of the country.

Already Arani has got a reward cheque of Tk 1 lakh from the PMO.

This information was confirmed by Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) PM Imrul Kayes.

Arani is a pre-primary student of Ishwardi Government Primary School in Ishwardi Municipal area. She is daughter of Tanha Islam Shimul and Asmaul Husna Labani, a teaching couple from Velupara Mahalla.

Jasmine Afroz, head teacher of her school, said, "'Arani's painting has brightened the face of our school. We are very happy."

Arani's father, painter and school teacher, said, 'We are happy and overwhelmed."

They expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Arani is physically sick since her birth. She has an ASD (perforation in the heart) in her heart. An arrangement has been made for her operation under the supervision of India's eminent cardiologist Devi Sethi.

UNO said, on the occasion of the upcoming Bengali New Year and Pahela Baishakh, an instruction was sent to district and upazila levels from the PMO for children's drawings; accordingly, Arani's picture was considered suitable among pictures drawn by Ishwardi's child artists; it was sent to the PMO; and, it was selected as the best picture in the whole country.

The picture will be printed on Prime Minister's Pahela Boishakh greeting card, the UNO maintained. PABNA, Nov 9: The artwork of Jannatul Adan Arani in Ishwardi Upazila of the district will be printed on the Prime Minister's greeting card on the occasion of Bengali New Year and Pahela Baishakh.Prime Minister Office (PMO) has selected the picture as the best picture of the country.Already Arani has got a reward cheque of Tk 1 lakh from the PMO.This information was confirmed by Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) PM Imrul Kayes.Arani is a pre-primary student of Ishwardi Government Primary School in Ishwardi Municipal area. She is daughter of Tanha Islam Shimul and Asmaul Husna Labani, a teaching couple from Velupara Mahalla.Jasmine Afroz, head teacher of her school, said, "'Arani's painting has brightened the face of our school. We are very happy."Arani's father, painter and school teacher, said, 'We are happy and overwhelmed."They expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Arani is physically sick since her birth. She has an ASD (perforation in the heart) in her heart. An arrangement has been made for her operation under the supervision of India's eminent cardiologist Devi Sethi.UNO said, on the occasion of the upcoming Bengali New Year and Pahela Baishakh, an instruction was sent to district and upazila levels from the PMO for children's drawings; accordingly, Arani's picture was considered suitable among pictures drawn by Ishwardi's child artists; it was sent to the PMO; and, it was selected as the best picture in the whole country.The picture will be printed on Prime Minister's Pahela Boishakh greeting card, the UNO maintained.