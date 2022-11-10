4 nabbed in Natore on auto-rickshaw snatching

NATORE, Nov 9: An auto-rickshaw was snatched by miscreants in the district on Sunday.

The incident took place at Harishpur area of the town.

Police arrested four men on charge of snatching the auto.

The arrestees are Faridul Islam, 26, son of Rafiqul Islam, and Ridoy Ahmed, 34, son of Bachhu Miah of Singra Upazila, Hossain Khan, 24, son of Akram Khan of Sirajganj District, and Rabin Hossain, 25, son of Jonab Ali of Dattapara area.

Police sources said, by tying driver's hands and neck with a napkin, his auto was taken away from the area along Natore-Bogra Highway in Singra Upazila.

Victim driver was identified as Sydul Islam, son of late Abdul Wahed Sheikh, a local of Rathbari-Rajapur in Sadar Upazila. On information, locals and police conducted a drive and arrested two persons and seized the auto from Jamtoly Bazar. Rest two ones were arrested from Durgapur area of Singra Upazila and from Sherpur Upazila in Bogra District.











