Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 3:50 AM
Home Countryside

Two people murdered in Kushtia, Cox's Bazar

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Kushtia and Cox's Bazar, in three days.
KUSHTIA: A sexagenarian man was beaten to death allegedly by his rivals in Kumarkhali Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Shah Jahan Ali, 65, a resident of Gobra Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said there had been a dispute in between Shah Jahan and Aich Uddin, a resident of the same village, over sand.
As a sequel to it, Aich Uddin along with his sons Nayan and Hridoy struck Shah Jahan with lethal weapons when he was going to a local market in the morning, leaving him critically injured.
He was rescued and taken to Kumarkhali Upazila Health Complex and later, shifted to Kushtia General Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.
Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at Kushtia General Hospital at night while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kumarkhali Police Station (PS) Mohseen Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: An expatriate's wife was allegedly hacked by her in-laws in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Tahmina Akhter, 21, wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Manzur Alam, a resident of Matabbbar Para area under Haldia Palang Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Mohammad Rashid of Chowdhury Para Village in the same union.
Local sources said Tahmina got married with Manzur Alam, son of Hazi Ali Ahmed, a couple of years back.
The deceased's brother Saddam Hossain said Tahmina's parents-in-law and brothers-in-law Hasan, Robi, Jashim and Sagir often tortured her over family dispute.
However, they killed Tahmina in the house on Sunday night, and fled away.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard and the law enforcers are trying to nab the accused.


