Two found dead in Sirajganj, Feni

Two people have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Feni, recently.

SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of a college student from beside the railway line in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Taszid Hasan Anik alias Naeem, 20, a resident of Kalibari Mohalla under Sirajganj Municipality. He was a student of Abdullah Al Mahmud Degree College in the area.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sirajganj Bazar Railway Police Station (PS) Sanwar Hossain said locals spotted the body of Naeem lying beside the railway line in Hatkhola area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police initially assumed that Anik might have fallen from a train while sleeping at its door.

However, the details will be known after getting the autopsy report, the SI added.

FENI: Police recovered the body of a man from a bush in the district recently.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Khaleq, 45, a resident of Naogaon District. He was the driver of a pickup van.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) in Sadar Circle Thoyai Ang Pru Marma presented the investigation report in a press conference organized at Feni Model PS on Tuesday noon.

According to the press briefing, locals spotted the body of a man hidden in a bush in Lemuar Koska area beside the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Sadar Upazila of the district three days back.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Later on, the body was identified as Abdul Khaleq and arrested his assistant Shariful Islam.

Shariful Islam, later, gave confessional statement before the Senior Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday.

According to his statement, he along with two others hacked Khaleq to death, and dumped the body in a bush in the area.

However, legal action will be taken against Sharif in this regard and the law enforcers are trying to arrest the rest accused, the ASP added.











