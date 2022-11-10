Video
Home Countryside

3,000 NSTU students pass days in fear of dengue

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Md Tarikul Islam

NOAKHALI, Nov 9: Students of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) in the district are in panic due to dengue-fever-causing aedes mosquito menace.
NSTU students are highly apprehensive of dengue in the wake of deaths of two students of Dhaka University and Jahangirnagar University.
At present, the dengue panic is going on all over the country including Noakhali District.
Recently, the mosquito infestation has increased at NSTU. About 3,000 students in five residential halls of the university are in fear of dengue.
Students are using mosquito curtains day and night to check aedes-biting.
Aklema Haque Sultana, a student of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall said, "There is a lot of mosquito infestation on the ground floor of the hall. Preventive measures should be taken now in other halls including ours. Otherwise, once the infection starts, it can spread alarmingly."
Asaduzzaman Sajal, a resident student of Abdus Salam hall, expressed concern over the menace. He said,"The mosquito infestation in the hall is so high that I keep mosquito curtain hanging for the whole  day. Staying in room at night becomes difficult."
University Medical Centre's Deputy Chief Officer Dr. Ismat Ara Parvin said, "We're getting many students coming with fever. The number of students with fever is slightly higher than before. But no student has contracted dengue yet."
Provost of Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman Hall Md Majnur Rahman said, "We try to keep surroundings of the hall clean. We will take all kinds of measures for the safety of residential students very soon. But first of all, everyone's awareness is very important. With collective efforts involving all, it is possible to reduce this nuisance."
Provost of Bhasha Shohid Abdus Salam Hall Dr. Md Anisuzzaman Rimon said, "I have been conducting a cleanliness drive around my hall for a few days. We will do whatever is necessary to ensure the safety of the students. Hopefully, the problem will be solved soon."


