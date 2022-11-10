Video
Thursday, 10 November, 2022
Home Countryside

Digital Innovation Fair held in districts

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

A rally was brought out in Kalai of Joypurhat on Wednesday on the occasion of the Digital Innovation Fair. photo: observer

The Digital Innovation Fair-2022 was organized in different districts including Pirojpur, Faridpur and Gazipur in two days.
PIROJPUR: The day-long fair was inaugurated on on the Sadar Upazila Parishad premises in the district town on Wednesday morning.
Sadar Upazila Parishad and the upazila administration jointly organized the fair aiming innovation, entrepreneurship, idea and knowledge sharing and initiatives among practitioners and common people specially students.
Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Alhaj Mosibur Rahman Khlaque inaugurated the fair as the chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Morium Jahan was in the chair.
Various government officials, public representatives, teachers, students and journalists were also present at the programme.
A total of 30 stalls have been set up in the fair held at different educational institutions.
FARIDPUR: The fair was held in Saltha Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Saltha Upazila administration organized the fair on the Upazila Parishad premises.
Saltha Upazila Parishad Panel Chairman Rupa Begum was present at the programme with UNO Akhtar Hossain Shaheen in the chair.
Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Salahuddin Ayubi, Upazila Agriculture Officer Jeebanshu Das, Upazila Fisheries Officer Rajeeb Roy, Officer-in-Charge of Saltha Police Station Sheikh Sadiq, Upazila Secondary Academic Supervisor Sapna Baidya, Youth Development Officer Mustafa Ahsan Kamal, Public Health Engineer Al-Amin Hossain, and Upazila Assistant Jute Officer Abdul Bari, among others, were also present at that time.
Innovation Olympiad was organized by connecting all secondary and higher secondary schools, colleges, madrasas of upazila level at 20 stalls in the fair. Apart from this, online quiz competition on 4th Industrial Revolution was also held.
KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: The fair was inaugurated in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Kaliganj Upazila administration organized the fair on the Upazila Parishad premises in the morning.
Kaliganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Moazzem Hossain Palash spoke as a special guest at the programme with UNO Assadiq Zaman in the chair.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Farzana Taslim, Education Officer Nurunnahar, and Youth Development Officer Zahir Uddin, among others, were also present at the programme.
Jatiya Mahila Sangstha Kaliganj Upazila Unit Organizer Jasmin Begum conducted the programme.


