Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 3:49 AM
Obituary

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Hamidul Islam
MEHERPUR: Hamidul Islam, a retired member of Ansar, died at his residence in Sonapur Village in Mujibnagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night. He was 82.
He had been suffering from various diseases including asthma for long.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Sonapur Eidgah Field at 11:30am on Wednesday.
Later on, he was buried at a graveyard in the area.
Hamidul Islam left behind three sons, four daughters, grandchildren, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Khorshed Alam
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Md Khorshed Alam, president of Char Falkon Union Unit of Krishak League in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, died on Tuesday. He was 46.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Wednesday morning.
Later on, he was buried as his family graveyard in the area.
He left behind his wife, two sons and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Sujit Kumar Sarker
RAJSHAHI: Professor Sujit Kumar Sarker of Department of Bengali at Rajshahi University died of heart failure early Tuesday.  
Chairman of Department of Bengali Professor Shahid Iqbal said Sujit Kumar along with his family members went to visit Saint Martin Island. Suddenly, he fell sick on Monday night. Later on, he was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where he died at early hours of Tuesday.   
Professor Sujit hailed from Natore District, and lived in Rajshahi City for job purpose.
Vice-Chancellor of the university Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar expressed deep shock over the death of this professor and condolences to the bereaved family.


