Woman electrocuted in Kurigram

KURIGRAM, Nov 9: A woman was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ramicha Begum, 36, daughter of Sattar Ali, a resident of Panchgachhi area under Panchgachhi Union in the upazila. She was a divorcee and lived in her father's house.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the woman came in contact with an electric wire at around 2 pm while she was working in her house, which left her critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Kurigram General Hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Panchgachhi Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Baten confirmed the incident.









