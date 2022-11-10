17 get life term in murder cases in Bogura, Laxmipur

Separate courts on Tuesday sentenced a total of 17 people to life-term of imprisonment in three different murder cases in two districts- Bogura and Laxmipur.

BOGURA: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced nine people to life-term in jail for killing a microbus driver in Sherpur Upazila in 2015.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Habiba Mandal handed down the verdict at around 12:30pm.

The condemned convicts are: Shahin, Ilias, Shahajuddin, Nazrul Islam Nazu, Russell, Amir, Jalal Gazi alias Polash Gazi, Rokeya Begum and Shahinur Rahman.

The court also sentenced them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.

Of the convicts, Jalal Gazi alias Polash Gazi, Rokeya Begum and Shahinur are still on the run.

Additional Public Prosecutor (PP) Nasimul Karim Holly confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, the convicts killed microbus driver Nurul Haque, 40, a resident of Ambari area in Sunamganj, in Mirzapur area in Sherpur Upazila of the district while trying to snatch the microbus on July 1, 2015.

A murder case was filed with Sherpur Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

LAXMIPUR: Eight people have been sentenced to life-term of imprisonment in two different murder cases.

A court here on Tuesday sentenced six people to life-term in jail for killing a local leader of Juba League in Sadar Upazila in 2013.

District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict.

The convicts are: Khorshed Alam, Kawsar, Sohel Rana, Sohag, Rabbi and Kala Shahadat. They are residents of Duttapara, Gopalpur and Dakshin Maguri villages in Sadar Upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.

Two persons were acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proven.

According to the prosecution, the accused attacked on Abdul Hannan Sumon, a leader of Uttar Joypur Union Unit of Juba League, on December 6 in 2013, and hacked him indiscriminately.

Later on, Sumon succumbed to his injuries at Laxmipur Sadar Hospital on December 8, 2013 while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's mother Sufia Begum lodged a murder case with Laxmipur Sadar PS on December 8, 2013.

Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing eight people on August 23, 2016 after investigation.

On the other hand, a court in the district on Tuesday sentenced two people to life-term in jail for killing a man in Sadar Upazila in 2015.

District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict.

The convicts are: Didar Hossain and Faruq Hossain. They are residents of Uttar Maguri Village under Uttar Joypur Union in the upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, one Hanif was shot to death by some extortionists on April 7, 2015.

The deceased's sister Monwara Begum lodged a murder case with Chandraganj PS on May 15, 2015 in this regard.

Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court on March 27 in 2016 accusing 11 people after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

Two of the accused died before trial and the court acquitted six as the allegations brought against them were not proven.

PP of the court Advocate Jashim Uddin confirmed the matter.













