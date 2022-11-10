

Fruit farming replacing paddy fields in Rajshahi

The fruit production has increased in the last one era.

Despite decreasing paddy cultivation lands, the paddy yielding has increased because of developed technology.

If the fruit farming in paddy fields continues to increase, new crisis is likely in future, sources concerned said.

According to sources at Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), in 2014-15 financial year, fruit gardens were on 87,032 hectares (ha); in the last five years, the fruit farming land size has increased to 1,6,855 ha.

Commercial profits are getting farmers to be shifted to fruit farming. In the last one era, paddy cultivation decreased by about 1, 33,382 ha. But the paddy cultivation increased by 34,085 metric tons (mt).

The Rajshahi agriculture region encompassed Rajshahi, Naogaon, Natore, and Chapainawanganj.

According to DAE, during 2008-2009 season, total cultivatable land of Aush, Aman and Boro was 10, 73,913 ha in these four districts. During this time, the paddy production was 32, 70,243 mt.

In 2021-2022 financial year, these paddy species were cultivated on 9,40,531 ha in the districts. The paddy production was 33, 4,328 mt.

In the last 14 years, paddy land decreased by 1, 33.382ha. But the paddy production increased by 34,085mt.

In the last two years, 76,000 farmers in these districts got 5 kg of high-yielding paddy seed and 20 kg fertiliser each under incentive programme. Of them, 43,200 got Aush seed, 1,400 hybrid transplanted Aman (T-Aman) seed, and 11,600 high-yielding T-Aman seed, and fertiliser in 2021-2022 season.

About 643 more farmers were given incentives of seed and fertiliser in the same year.

Regional office of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) developed some paddy species suited for farming in the Rajshahi region. These included drought-tolerant BRRI Paddy-71, nutrition and zinc-enriched BRRI-74, and BRRI Paddy-84.

High-yielding Boro paddy species including BRRI Paddy-81, 88 and 89 were developed. Scientists also played special role in developing BRRI-75.

BRRI Rajshahi region's head Dr Fazlul Haq said, also hybrid paddy-7 and BRRI-98 have been developed; these are suitable for farming in Rajshah's Godagari Upazila and in Naogaon's Mohadevpur Upazila; after harvesting these paddy species, farmers cultivate tomato at Godagari and potato at Mohanpur.

Recently BRRI Paddy-102 has been developed, he added. It is high-yielding and zinc-enriched. By coming Boro season, this species will be provided among farmers, he informed.

DAE's Additional Director Shamsul Wadud said, many are raising factories and residential buildings on 2-3-cropping lands, which is restricted.

There is also restriction for raising fruit orchards in 3-cropping lands, he added.

It has drawn the attention of the government, he further said, adding, administrative monitoring will increase very soon.











