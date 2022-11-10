Two ‘commit suicide’ in Narsingdi, Natore

Two people including an HSC examinee have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Narsingdi and Natore, in two days.

RAIPURA, NASINGDI: A man, who was under police remand, has reportedly committed suicide in Raipura Police Station (PS) of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sujon Mia, 35, son of Mujibur Rahman, a resident of Mahmudpur area in the upazila. He was the prime accused of his wife murder.

Police sources said Sujon killed his wife Lavli Begum at one stage of an altercation in the house on November 5 last, and fled away.

Police arrested him on Monday using mobile phone technology. Later on, the court approved two-day remand on Tuesday following the law enforcers' demand.

On Wednesday morning, Sujon hanged himself from the ceiling of the bathroom in the Raipura PS.

Sensing the matter, police rescued him and rushed to Raipura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sujon dead.

NATORE: An HSC examinee has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Hridaoy Hossain, 18, son of Jasim Uddin, a resident of Baliadanga Village.

According to locals, the boy committed suicide by hanging himself in his room as his exam was not good. Being informed, police have recovered the body and handed it over to his family members.











