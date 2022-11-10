COP27: Countries that have offered ‘loss and damage’ funds

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Nov 9: As negotiators at COP27 wrangle over whether wealthy polluters should help vulnerable nations pay for costly extreme weather events fueled by climate change, a handful of small, European governments has stepped up to offer "loss and damage" funds.

Here are the pledges made so far:

SCOTLAND: Scotland, a nation within the United Kingdom, was the first to offer loss and damage funding at last year's U.N. climate summit in November, making a symbolic 2 million pound pledge as a way to encourage other countries to follow suit.

At COP27 on Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pledged an extra 5 million pounds, bringing the total to £7 million.

DENMARK: Denmark committed 100 million Danish crowns in September, with a focus on fragile areas including the Sahel region in northwestern Africa.

GERMANY: Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Monday at COP27 that Germany would provide 170 million euros for a "Global Shield" initiative launched by the Group of Seven rich countries and finance ministers from the Climate Vulnerable Forum group of 58 developing countries on the frontline of climate impacts. The initiative is aimed at strengthening insurance and disaster protection finance.

AUSTRIA: Austria will provide at least 50 million euros to tackle loss and damage over the next four years, the government said on Tuesday.

IRELAND: Irish PM Micheal Martin committion 10 million euros to the "Global Shield" initiative for 2023.

BELGIUM: Belgium on Monday pledged 2.5 million euros as part of a 25-million-euro package of climate-related support for the southern African country of Mozambique from 2023 to 2028.

Some vulnerable countries say that type of funding does not count as "loss and damage" money, which they say should compensate countries for unavoidable costs from disasters. -REUTERS

