Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 3:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

COP27: Countries that have offered ‘loss and damage’ funds

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Nov 9: As negotiators at COP27 wrangle over whether wealthy polluters should help vulnerable nations pay for costly extreme weather events fueled by climate change, a handful of small, European governments has stepped up to offer "loss and damage" funds.
Here are the pledges made so far:
SCOTLAND: Scotland, a nation within the United Kingdom, was the first to offer loss and damage funding at last year's U.N. climate summit in November, making a symbolic 2 million pound pledge as a way to encourage other countries to follow suit.
At COP27 on Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pledged an extra 5 million pounds, bringing the total to £7 million.
DENMARK: Denmark committed 100 million Danish crowns in September, with a focus on fragile areas including the Sahel region in northwestern Africa.
GERMANY: Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Monday at COP27 that Germany would provide 170 million euros for a "Global Shield" initiative launched by the Group of Seven rich countries and finance ministers from the Climate Vulnerable Forum group of 58 developing countries on the frontline of climate impacts. The initiative is aimed at strengthening insurance and disaster protection finance.
AUSTRIA: Austria will provide at least 50 million euros to tackle loss and damage over the next four years, the government said on Tuesday.
IRELAND: Irish PM Micheal Martin committion 10 million euros to the "Global Shield" initiative for 2023.
BELGIUM: Belgium on Monday pledged 2.5 million euros as part of a 25-million-euro package of climate-related support for the southern African country of Mozambique from 2023 to 2028.
Some vulnerable countries say that type of funding does not count as "loss and damage" money, which they say should compensate countries for unavoidable costs from disasters.    -REUTERS 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
COP27: Countries that have offered ‘loss and damage’ funds
Medical students hold a banner reading "Doctors with a stethoscope
EU reaches deal on national CO2 emission cut targets
US-China rivalry clouds Beijing’s climate promises at UN summit
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats’ hold on Congress
King Charles narrowly avoids being hit by eggs
Ties with US will remain ‘bad’ after midterm elections: Kremlin
UK to remain ‘bedrock’ of NATO: Sunak


Latest News
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Restriction imposed on foreign travels by government officials
T20 World Cup: India, England face off Thursday with eye on final against Pakistan
Bangladesh records 5 more dengue deaths in 24 hours
AL, not BNP, mastermind of 'arson terrorism': Fakhrul
Bangladesh to finish amending labour law by mid-2023, Law Minister tells ILO
Migrant workers' rights: UN expert calls to monitor recruitment process
One electrocuted in Rangpur
Most Read News
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
4 killed, 10 injured in Feni bus-covered van collision
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Rooppur NPP project delayed due to Russia-Ukraine war: Minister
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
IMF loan is necessary, but hard conditions won't be acceptable: Quader
6 killed after powerful earthquake strikes Nepal
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft