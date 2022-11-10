Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Republicans in struggle to break Democrats’ hold on Congress

Democrats win governors’ races in three crucial ‘blue wall’ states

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

WASHINGTON, Nov 9: The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington as anxiety set in over the dragged-out race for control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda.
On Wednesday, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power in the House and the Senate remained at risk. The party faced a new generation of Republican candidates - among them political newcomers, including 2020 election deniers and some extremists inspired by Donald Trump handily winning some seats.
But races stayed tight, and Republicans ran into stiff competition in their march across the country, dashing hopes for the sweeping gains they had promised, particularly in the House. Instead, they inched toward what could be another narrowly split Congress.
"The RED WAVE did not happen," defeated Republican Rep. Mayra Flores of Texas said in a tweet.
It was the first major national election since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, and emotions were raw. The recent violent assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has stunned many, and federal law enforcement warned of heightened threats nationwide. Biden's party worked to hold on by the most tenuous of margins.
Even with a slim majority, the Republicans could bring a new intensity to Capitol Hill with promises to end Biden's most ambitious plans, tighten congressional oversight and launch grueling investigations - even, potentially, impeachment of the president.
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to become speaker if his party takes control, vowed to win the majority as he addressed a crowd of supporters well past midnight in Washington.
"We are expanding this party," McCarthy said, calling out the races won so far. "The American people are ready for a majority that will offer a new direction that will put America back on track."
But the mood among Republicans was tense, as Democrats delivered a surprising run of the map in places Republicans expected to claim as their own.
"While many races remain too close to call, it is clear that House Democratic members and candidates are strongly outperforming expectations," Pelosi said in a statement. "As states continue to tabulate the final results, every vote must be counted as cast."
Meanwhile, Democrats won elections for governor in the "blue wall" states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Tuesday, enabling them to defend against Republican-dominated state legislatures on issues such as abortion rights and fair elections.
Democratic governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Tony Evers of Wisconsin were re-elected, while Josh Shapiro succeeded an outgoing Democratic governor in Pennsylvania, according to projections from Edison Research.
The three states served as a "blue wall" that helped President Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump in 2020, when Republican officials tried to overturn those results.
Republicans control the state legislatures in all three, making the governorships crucial to vetoing legislation.
Nationally there were 36 state governor's races on U.S. midterm election ballots on Tuesday, with the future of abortion rights and election oversight at risk in competitive contests around the country.     -AP, REUTERS







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
COP27: Countries that have offered ‘loss and damage’ funds
Medical students hold a banner reading "Doctors with a stethoscope
EU reaches deal on national CO2 emission cut targets
US-China rivalry clouds Beijing’s climate promises at UN summit
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats’ hold on Congress
King Charles narrowly avoids being hit by eggs
Ties with US will remain ‘bad’ after midterm elections: Kremlin
UK to remain ‘bedrock’ of NATO: Sunak


Latest News
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Restriction imposed on foreign travels by government officials
T20 World Cup: India, England face off Thursday with eye on final against Pakistan
Bangladesh records 5 more dengue deaths in 24 hours
AL, not BNP, mastermind of 'arson terrorism': Fakhrul
Bangladesh to finish amending labour law by mid-2023, Law Minister tells ILO
Migrant workers' rights: UN expert calls to monitor recruitment process
One electrocuted in Rangpur
Most Read News
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
4 killed, 10 injured in Feni bus-covered van collision
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Rooppur NPP project delayed due to Russia-Ukraine war: Minister
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
IMF loan is necessary, but hard conditions won't be acceptable: Quader
6 killed after powerful earthquake strikes Nepal
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft