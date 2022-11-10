Video
Thursday, 10 November, 2022
Foreign News

UK to remain ‘bedrock’ of NATO: Sunak

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Nov 9: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that the UK will continue to play a vital role in NATO for generations, ahead of a visit by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
The NATO chief will be the first international leader Sunak has met in Downing Street since he took office last month.
Wednesday's talks will centre on UK support for Ukraine after Russia's invasion in February, and the alliance's future, Sunak's office said.
"As the war in Ukraine continues to rage, we must not take peace at home for granted," Sunak said in a statement.
"I am determined the UK will be the bedrock of NATO for generations to come," he added.
"But in order to face the challenges of the future we must evolve as an alliance to meet, and remain ahead of, the threat from our adversaries."
NATO said separately that Stoltenberg would also meet UK foreign minister James Cleverly.
Stoltenberg will meet Sunak after visiting a military facility where Ukrainian troops are being trained by British military.
Britain has offered to train a total of 19,000 Ukrainian recruits in vital battlefield skills including marksmanship, weapons handling, urban and trench warfare and first aid.     -AFP





