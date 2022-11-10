Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India's Rohit takes heart from wins in England for WC semi

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

ADELAIDE, NOV 9: Skipper Rohit Sharma says beating England in their back yard just a few months ago gives his India team confidence they can do it again in their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday.
The world's two top-ranked teams will clash at the Adelaide Oval for a place in Sunday's final at the MCG against Pakistan or New Zealand.
India made the semis after winning four of their five Super 12 matches to top their group, but it's victories in July in the English summer that has buoyed Rohit.
India edged out England 2-1 in both the T20 and 50-over series on their white-ball tour.
"Certainly going into the game it'll give us some confidence because beating a team like England in England, obviously it's a big challenge, and we overcame that challenge pretty well," Rohit said on Wednesday.
"But again, we do understand the dynamics of this T20 cricket. You just have to be good on that particular day, otherwise it's not good enough."
England ended second in their World Cup Super 12 group and needed a nervy win over Sri Lanka to make the final four, but Rohit said Jos Buttler's team remain "dangerous".
"They've played some really good cricket in the tournament as well, which is why they're here. So we've got to be at our best to win the game."
Rohit has been far from his best with the bat at the World Cup, but said he and the likes of in-form superstar Virat Kohli  will be not be defined by what happens in the semi-final.
"I think there's a lot of effort that goes into putting ourselves and playing for the country and getting those efforts, getting those runs, getting those wickets," said Rohit.
"So I really don't believe that one bad game in the knockout can truly define what kind of player you are."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pique sent off at half-time in final Barcelona match
Blatter says awarding Qatar World Cup was 'a mistake'
End of an era for Uruguayan strike duo Suarez and Cavani
Leao changing Portuguese guard as sun sets on icon Ronaldo
India's Rohit takes heart from wins in England for WC semi
Williamson brushes off latest New Zealand World Cup failure
Sri Lanka cricketer accused of choking woman during alleged assault
Eight players share lead after 3rd round


Latest News
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Restriction imposed on foreign travels by government officials
T20 World Cup: India, England face off Thursday with eye on final against Pakistan
Bangladesh records 5 more dengue deaths in 24 hours
AL, not BNP, mastermind of 'arson terrorism': Fakhrul
Bangladesh to finish amending labour law by mid-2023, Law Minister tells ILO
Migrant workers' rights: UN expert calls to monitor recruitment process
One electrocuted in Rangpur
Most Read News
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
4 killed, 10 injured in Feni bus-covered van collision
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Rooppur NPP project delayed due to Russia-Ukraine war: Minister
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
IMF loan is necessary, but hard conditions won't be acceptable: Quader
6 killed after powerful earthquake strikes Nepal
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft