Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 November, 2022, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lanka cricketer accused of choking woman during alleged assault

Published : Thursday, 10 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

SYDNEY, NOV 9: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Australia multiple times and choking her so hard she required a brain scan to check for injury, local media reported Wednesday, citing unsealed court documents.
The 31-year-old, who was arrested Sunday just hours after his country lost to England in the Twenty20 World Cup, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and denied bail.
Magistrate Robert Williams had agreed to suppress details of the allegations and other elements of the case, issuing a wide-ranging gag order.
But the suppression order was successfully challenged by Australian media, which have now reported graphic details of the alleged assault against the unnamed woman.
Court documents cited by public broadcaster ABC say the pair connected on a dating app before meeting at a popular bar near Sydney's Opera House on November 2.
They then travelled by ferry to the alleged victim's home and after several drinks Gunathilaka allegedly forced himself on her multiple times.
It is alleged that during one of the assaults the woman saw a condom on the floor, despite asking Gunathilaka to wear one.
Sri Lanka Cricket has suspended the batsman "from all forms of the game with immediate effect".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pique sent off at half-time in final Barcelona match
Blatter says awarding Qatar World Cup was 'a mistake'
End of an era for Uruguayan strike duo Suarez and Cavani
Leao changing Portuguese guard as sun sets on icon Ronaldo
India's Rohit takes heart from wins in England for WC semi
Williamson brushes off latest New Zealand World Cup failure
Sri Lanka cricketer accused of choking woman during alleged assault
Eight players share lead after 3rd round


Latest News
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Two killed in Mymensingh road accident
Restriction imposed on foreign travels by government officials
T20 World Cup: India, England face off Thursday with eye on final against Pakistan
Bangladesh records 5 more dengue deaths in 24 hours
AL, not BNP, mastermind of 'arson terrorism': Fakhrul
Bangladesh to finish amending labour law by mid-2023, Law Minister tells ILO
Migrant workers' rights: UN expert calls to monitor recruitment process
One electrocuted in Rangpur
Most Read News
BSF guns down 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
4 killed, 10 injured in Feni bus-covered van collision
Russia to withdraw from key city of Kherson
IMF reaches accord with Kenya to $433 mn in aid
Rooppur NPP project delayed due to Russia-Ukraine war: Minister
PM gives away cheques of Tk 5 lakh to each SAFF Champion
IMF loan is necessary, but hard conditions won't be acceptable: Quader
6 killed after powerful earthquake strikes Nepal
Fast track projects underway to negate energy crisis: Official
Republicans favoured to win US House in close-fought midterm elections
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft